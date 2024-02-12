Eve Water Guard with Thread detects leaks and flooding with Siri at $63 (New low, Reg. $100)

Amazon is now offering the Eve Water Guard HomeKit Leak Monitor for $62.63 shipped. This is, first and foremost, a new all-time low from the usual $100 going rate. The $37 in savings is also quite notable, as it beats previous offers by an extra $14 to get to today’s best-ever price. Recently refreshed with Thread support, the latest iteration of Eve Water Guard arrives as a smart home water leak detector much the same as the original model. Our launch coverage also details all of the updates to the recent release. Head below for more.

Pairing with HomeKit out of the box over Bluetooth or Thread, Water Guard features a 100dB siren with a 6.5-foot sensing cable to detect leaks in your basement, under sinks, near water pipes, and really anywhere else in your home that may flood. A lot of the time, smart home gear is just for using Siri as a hands-free way to control lights. This, on the other hand, is a more practical way to have your setup help out, offering some added peace of mind against all kinds of water damage.

We also just shared an exclusive discount on the Eve Flare portable HomeKit smart lamp to close out last week. This offer is not only just for 9to5 readers, but is also a new all-time low at $75. This is a $25 discount from the usual price tag, and marking one of the first chances to save since being refreshed with Thread support last year.

Then, you’ll want to check out all of the other price cuts in our smart home guide as we recap all of the previous week’s best deals.

Eve Water Guard with Thread features:

Leave your home even with the washing machine running. Enjoy complete peace of mind knowing that no water’s leaking in the cabinet beneath those water pipes. And keep a watchful eye on the basement, even though you don’t go there that often. Eve Water Guard detects water leaks and alerts you the moment they occur – visually, audibly and via an app on your iPhone.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!