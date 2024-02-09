Eve Flare portable HomeKit smart lamp with Thread sees exclusive discount to $75 ($25 off)

Rikka Altland -
ExclusiveAmazonEve
Reg. $100 $75

Eve is partnering with 9to5Toys to offer an exclusive discount on the Eve Flare portable smart lamp. It’s not just an exclusive offer either, it’s a new all-time low! Right now on Amazon, you can head over to this page or just manually apply code 259TO5TOYS at checkout in order to score the new Thread-enabled smart lamp for $74.99 shipped. This is one of the first offers we’ve seen, and actually a new all-time low at $25 off the usual $100 price tag. Our last mention was back in December at $10 more than today’s offer, too. Head below for all the details.

Compatible with Siri and HomeKit right out of the box, the new Eve Flare is delivering the same overall package as before – just now with Thread! The portable lamp features an IP65 water-resistance rating and can illuminate your space with multicolored light for six hours at a time. On top of the Thread support, there’s also Bluetooth connectivity, too. That gives you two ways to control it with Siri and HomeKit. We break down what to expect in our launch coverage over at 9to5Mac.

Our exclusive offer will be live through the latter half of the month on February 19. There’s one stipulation, and that’s that you can only buy one – you’ll need to be signed into an Amazon account to see the discount.

Eve Flare Lamp with Thread features:

Beautiful ambience lighting in any color and for any space you want – controlled via your iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, Siri, on-board button or HomeKit scene. Set the perfect outdoor atmosphere in your garden or on the balcony – thanks to IP65 water resistance. Enjoy 6 hours of illumination and charge wirelessly. Use the carry-and-hang handle to transport it easily to your terrace, living room, bedroom, kids room, bathroom, kitchen or on your table in your office.

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Eve

About the Author

Rikka Altland

Rikka Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

VOLTME’s compact 140W 3-port USB fast charger sees 39...
You can land a 2023 model 65-inch Samsung 4K smart TV t...
FlexiSpot launches Super Bowl sale on popular motorized...
Get a lifetime Mashvisor real estate investing subscrip...
Android game and app deals: DYSMANTLE, Bloons TD 6, MON...
Newegg discounts NVIDIA’s new 4000 Super series g...
Score a new pair of New Balance Fresh Foam X running sh...
DJI Mini 3 Pro folding drone with touchscreen DJI RC dr...
Load more...
Show More Comments