Eve Flare portable HomeKit smart lamp with Thread sees exclusive discount to $75 ($25 off)

Eve is partnering with 9to5Toys to offer an exclusive discount on the Eve Flare portable smart lamp. It’s not just an exclusive offer either, it’s a new all-time low! Right now on Amazon, you can head over to this page or just manually apply code 259TO5TOYS at checkout in order to score the new Thread-enabled smart lamp for $74.99 shipped. This is one of the first offers we’ve seen, and actually a new all-time low at $25 off the usual $100 price tag. Our last mention was back in December at $10 more than today’s offer, too. Head below for all the details.

Compatible with Siri and HomeKit right out of the box, the new Eve Flare is delivering the same overall package as before – just now with Thread! The portable lamp features an IP65 water-resistance rating and can illuminate your space with multicolored light for six hours at a time. On top of the Thread support, there’s also Bluetooth connectivity, too. That gives you two ways to control it with Siri and HomeKit. We break down what to expect in our launch coverage over at 9to5Mac.

Our exclusive offer will be live through the latter half of the month on February 19. There’s one stipulation, and that’s that you can only buy one – you’ll need to be signed into an Amazon account to see the discount.

Eve Flare Lamp with Thread features:

Beautiful ambience lighting in any color and for any space you want – controlled via your iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, Siri, on-board button or HomeKit scene. Set the perfect outdoor atmosphere in your garden or on the balcony – thanks to IP65 water resistance. Enjoy 6 hours of illumination and charge wirelessly. Use the carry-and-hang handle to transport it easily to your terrace, living room, bedroom, kids room, bathroom, kitchen or on your table in your office.

