Traeger launches new ModiFIRE grill Sear Grate, promising the perfect sear every time

Traeger, famous for inventing the Original Wood-Fired Grill over 30 years ago, is adding a brand-new accessory to its lineup. The Traeger ModiFIRE Sear Grate, designed to let you master the perfect sear, sold out in less than 15 minutes in its first launch. Let’s take a look and see what Traeger fans are so excited about.

The Traeger ModiFIRE Sear Grate is made to last with an anodized aluminum construction. If you own a Traeger grill, ideally one with ModiFIRE compatible grill grates, this reversible grate is placed directly and easily on the left side of the grill to use at the end of your cook time or for your entire cook time. The Ironwood and Timberline series are ModiFIRE-compatible, allowing for the most ideal user experience. However, some grills that do not have ModiFIRE-compatible grates can still use this new accessory. It may not be the perfect fit, but it’s still possible.

Master the perfect sear

It’s no secret that pellet grills make outstanding smoked dishes at low and slow temperatures, but grilling enthusiasts know that a perfect sear elevates those smoky flavors they work so hard to achieve. The Traeger ModiFIRE Sear Grate features expertly crafted ridges on one side and a smooth, flat surface on the other. The ridged side allows you to easily achieve professional-grade sear marks on proteins or vegetables, while the deep valleys below the ridges capture juices and lock in flavor. Flip the grate over, and you have a smooth surface that’s perfect for an all-over sear, or you can easily whip up a batch of smash burgers. The flat side mimics a flat-top grill or cast iron pan without needing a second unit. Essentially, the ModiFIRE Sear Grate allows more versatility for a pellet grill that doesn’t blast high temperatures like a standard grill, and it doesn’t force you to own a unit with a cooktop nearby.

Sear grates for pellet grills is not a new concept by any means; you can find a handful of them from various companies at any given time. I’ll be curious to see how the Traeger ModiFIRE stands out from the rest as reviews start rolling in, but it seems like Traeger’s version is easy to use and can be placed directly on any grill grate, even if your pellet grill is not equipped with the ModiFIRE compatible grates. No need to find a sear grate with the perfect measurements for your pellet grill. The ModiFIRE Sear Grate is available for purchase on Traeger.com for $99.99, and it’s not the only ModiFIRE cooking surface that Traeger has released.

Traeger’s line of ModiFIRE cooking surfaces:

ModiFIRE Sear Grate – $99

ModiFIRE Fish & Veggie Stainless Steel Grill Tray – $119.99

Induction Cast Iron Skillet – $119.99

ModiFIRE Reversible Cast Iron Griddle – $159.99

9to5Toys Take:

Traeger has been paving the way in the pellet grill world for quite some time. Their site is full of grills for any occasion, copious amounts of pellet varieties, sauces, and rubs for any and all flavor preferences, every accessory you could ever imagine, and hundreds of recipes for any level of experience (they even have recipes already available for the ModiFIRE Sear Grate). I have very little doubt that this new Sear Grate has been tested by the pros and will deliver everything it claims to and more.

