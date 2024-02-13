Ninja’s 900W personal Nutri-Blender whips up the shakes and more at $68 (Reg. $80)

Amazon is now offering the Ninja BN301 Nutri-Blender Plus Compact Personal Blender for $67.99 shipped. Be sure to clip the on-page coupon. Regularly $80, this is the best price we have tracked since the holidays and the lowest total we can find. Today’s discount is among the lowest prices we have tracked on this model, coming within $8 of the Amazon all-time low. This is a much more powerful personal-sized blender than your average budget model. It boasts a 900W motor with more than enough power to handle everything from meal preparations and frozen drinks to your daily smoothies and protein shakes. It “easily crushes ice and breaks down whole fruits and veggies to create nutrient extractions” and comes with three 20-ounce Ninja to-go cups as well as a pair of spout lids. Head below for more details.

A more affordable solution landing in the same category is the Ninja Fit variant that sells for $60 on Amazon. This is another model that delivers notable power, but doesn’t quite hit the same level as the unit above at 700W – it also ships with a a pair of to-go cups.

Be sure to check out yesterday’s deal on the Nutribullet 1,200W Blender Combo at $50 off. This morning also saw an $80 price drop go live on Ninja’s regularly $350 Foodi 14-in-1 multi-cooker air fryer and all of the details you need on that offer are right here. Just be sure to also scope out the deals we spotted on the AeroPress coffee makers, including both the standard and XL models starting from $32, as well.

Ninja BN301 Nutri-Blender Plus Compact Personal Blender features:

The intuitive 900-peak-watt push-to-blend motor base powers through everything inside the cup to give you the best of Ninja blending…easily crushes ice and breaks down whole fruits and veggies to create nutrient extractions. Blend directly in one of the three included 20 oz. Ninja To-Go Cups and then twist on a Spout Lid to enjoy. Twist on a Storage Lid to store your creations.

