Beloved AeroPress coffee makers now on sale at Amazon: Original $32 or XL at $56 (Reg. $70)

We have been big fans of the unique pour over-style brewing of the AeroPress coffee machines for years, and we are now tracking some deals on a pair of different models. First up, the official AeroPress Amazon storefront is now offering its 3-in-1 XL Coffee Press for $55.95 shipped. Regularly $70, this is a solid 20% off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. Today’s deal is matching the Black Friday and holiday pricing from last year at Amazon to land on the par with the best we have tracked there. This model is essentially the same patented brewing method many folks swear by, just with a larger capacity – it “can brew up to six delicious shots of espresso style coffee or two cups of American style coffee (20 ounce/590 ml) with one press.” Head below for more details and a deal on the standard model.

If the XL model sounds like it might be a touch overkill for your needs, the AeroPress Amazon store is also offering the standard original model down at $31.95 shipped. Regularly $40, this one did drop a few bucks lower over the holidays last year, but this is a still a great chance to score one if the XL variant is a bit much for you. This made in the USA brewer allows folks to use “paper or metal micro-filters” for finer grounds and faster brew times “with no grit” left over – unlike many French press variants. The “patented 3-in-1 brew technology of the AeroPress Original Coffee maker eliminates bitterness and acidity and creates a smooth, rich, full bodied cup of coffee.”

Here are some more coffee deals on tap to check out right now:

AeroPress Original Coffee Press features:

No more average joe from fancy, expensive machines. By combining the best of several brew methods into one patented device, you get smooth, rich, grit-free coffee with a delicious, full-bodied finish that lingers well after your last sip. No bitterness. No cream needed. The only press that combines agitation and pressure with micro-filtration so you can use finer ground coffee. Hot water is pushed through the grinds, quickly aerating and extracting only the purest, freshest flavors, while keeping grit and bitterness out of your coffee. No more bitterness or grit. The patented 3 in 1 brew technology of the AeroPress Original Coffee maker eliminates bitterness and acidity and creates a smooth, rich, full bodied cup of coffee. Paper or metal micro-filters allow you to use finer ground coffee for a faster brew time and no grit (unlike the mesh filter of a French press). No more messy coffee grounds – clean-up takes seconds! Durable, shatterproof design, perfect for travel, camping & gifting.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!