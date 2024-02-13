Save on groceries and essentials with a Sam’s Club membership for $25 (Reg. $50)

Everyone has a list of items they can’t do without. If you want to reduce your shopping bills without compromising on quality, joining Sam’s Club is a smart choice. Right now, you can get a one-year membership with auto-renew for only $25 (Reg. $50) over at 9to5Toys Specials.

In the past year alone, the average price for a basic food basket has risen by $25. That means we’re spending an extra $1,300 a year. Cutting back on luxuries is one way to fill that financial gap. Or you could just change where you shop.

Sam’s Club is a members-only warehouse club that uses a limited-item model. This allows members to pick up groceries and everyday essentials for less. The warehouse stores also hold kitchen supplies, pet food, baby items, electronics, home decor, and much more. In other words, it’s a complete one-stop shop.

As a member, you can shop in-store at 600 locations around the nation or shop online and take advantage of same-day delivery. At selected physical stores, members can also save on gas, and get free flat tire repair, battery testing, and wiper blade installation on their car.

Sam’s Club even makes your leisure time more fun. Members enjoy exclusive deals on hotels and car rentals for affordable vacations, along with reduced prices on movies, music events, and much more.

This deal includes one year-long membership (delivered via a voucher code) and a complimentary card for someone else in your household.

Order today for just $25 to save 50% on your membership, with auto-renew included for ongoing savings!

