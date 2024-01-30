These award-winning Mymanu CLIK S translation earbuds are $130 (Reg. $160)

Valentine’s Day is just around the corner and now is a great time to get a discount on an awesome gift for your special someone. If your Valentine is a world traveler, you can’t go wrong with the Mymanu CLIK S: Award-Winning Translation Earbuds. These innovative earbuds were a 2019 CES Innovation Awards Honoree and we’re offering them for nearly $30 off during our Valentine’s Day sale.

The Mymanu CLIK S are like regular earbuds in that they deliver outstanding sound, they’re water-resistant for all-weather and activewear, and they’re compatible with Siri or Google voice assistants to take calls, change the music, and more. But what makes them truly special is when they’re paired with MyJuno, Mymanu’s proprietary translation app.

Paired with the app, you can translate 37 languages in real-time, allowing you to communicate with more than two billion people around the world. The app listens to what people are saying to you and then translate through the ingenious earbuds so you know what people are asking you while you’re traveling. Likewise, the earbuds can help you speak or write in a different language, making it easier to navigate, order food, barter, make friends, and so much more while traveling abroad. With a 10-hour battery life and an extra 30 hours from the charging case, they’re super flexible for extended trips, making them a perfect addition to the everyday carry of any world traveler.

Help your globetrotting Valentine stay connected with the world this year. Now through 11:59 pm PT on February 4, you can get the Mymanu CLIK S: Award-Winning Translation Earbuds for just $129.97 (Reg. $157).

