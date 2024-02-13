Segway’s Ninebot F65 electric kickscooter carries you 40 miles at 19 MPH for $650 ($250 off)

Best Buy is offering the Segway Ninebot F65 KickScooter for $649.99 shipped. Down from its $900 price tag, this scooter only saw four spaced out discounts over the first half of 2023, with more frequent ups and downs since summer’s end until Christmas sales brought costs down to a $600 low. Today’s deal comes in as a 28% markdown off the going rate, giving you $250 in savings and landing at the second-lowest price we have tracked – just $50 above the all-time low. It even beats out Segway’s website where it is still listed at its MSRP.

The F65 kickscooter comes equipped with a 400W motor and a 40V battery that can reach a max speed of 18.6 MPH for up to 40.4 miles on a single charge, able to handle slopes up to 20%. It features three differing riding modes: eco mode for increased range and lower speed, standard mode for its base mileage and speed, and sports mode for speed and power to climb hills at the cost of mileage. It also sports a wider footboard for improved comfort alongside 10-inch anti-skid pneumatic tread tires that not only handle shock absorption, but also channel water in order to provide better grip and prevent sideslip. The scooter is designed with a foldable frame for easier storage and transport when not in use, and takes up to 5 hours to fully recharge. Head below to learn more.

If you’re looking for a cheaper model or one with far better mileage, Hiboy is currently offering deals on its line of S series models, like the S2R for $399.99 shipped, down from $800. It has a 350W motor and a 313Wh battery, topping out at speeds of 19 MPH for up to 22 miles, with smart app support for performance and security settings. The S2 Pro model extends that travel range up to 25 miles for $417.99 shipped, down from $710 – and the even more upgraded S2 MAX takes it further with a 40-mile travel range for $539.99 shipped, down from $835.

And if you’re instead looking for a unique e-bike thats as stylish as it is powerful, be sure to check out our recent coverage of the four special promotional deals being offered by QuietKat, led by its latest release, the Lynx All-Terrain e-bike. It sports a Cafe Moto-inspired motorbike design, equipped with a 2-speed 1,000W hub-drive motor and a 48V battery that work together to push the bike up to 28 MPH for up to 63 miles on a single charge – along with a variety of updated and upgraded features.

Segway Ninebot F65 KickScooter features:

All in One Product: Reaches a top speed of up to 18.6 mph, 40.4 miles range, and a max load of 265lbs. Nominal Power 400W output helping you conquer up to 20% grade slope.

Improved Riding Experience: The 10 inch pneumatic tires, with superior shock absorption, make your ride smoother and more stable even on bumpy terrain or rough surfaces.

Comfortable and Safe Ride: Equipped with a front-wheel drum brake system and rear EABS electric brake ensures a safe ride. With a regenerative braking system recycled energy from riding.

Extraordinary Functionality: The Smart Battery Management System ensures battery safety and to notify you of any battery alerts when needed.

With the Quick Folding System, the Segway scooter can be easily folded in 1 second to store in the trunk.

