Expand your connectivity without breaking the bank: UGREEN 4-port USB-C hub now just $20

If you’re looking for an affordable way to expand the I/O potential of your MacBook, laptop, or otherwise, whether at home or on the go, UGREEN’s Amazon store is now offering its USB-C Multiport Adapter Hub down at $19.99. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $30, this is $10 or 33% off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. This deal also comes by way of a budget-friendly brand we feature around here quite often, and lands as a match of our previous mention on this 4-port model. Head below for the details. 

This aluminum UGREEN USB-C Multiport Adapter Hub features a pair of USB-C 3.2 ports alongside two USB-A jacks, both of which come downstream from the USB-C port that connects the hub to your machine. It supports transfer speeds up to 10Gb/s – a “20GB file can be transferred in just 16.4 seconds” – alongside a compact, lightweight design that is as useful at home as it is easy to throw in your EDC kit. 

UGREEN USB-C Multiport Adapter Hub features:

  • 4 Ports USB Hub: The USB C Hub Multiport Adapter transforms your laptop’s USB-C port into 2 USB-C 3.2 and 2 USB-A 3.2 data ports. The 4 ports can easily connect various USB peripheral devices and work at the same time, quickly improving work efficiency. (Note: The USB-C ports does not support video output or charging)
  • 10Gbps Data Transfer: The 4-port USB C 3.2 Hub supports data transfer speeds up to 10Gbps. It is twice faster than 5Gbps devices, achieving the fastest transfer speed currently. A 20GB file can be transferred in just 16.4 seconds, so you no longer need to spend extra waiting time.
  • Wide Compatibility: No additional drivers or software required, just plug and play.The USB C to USB Adapter is compatible with Windows, MacOS, Linux, iPadOS, iOS, and Android. Also works with most USB-C or Thunderbolt devices such as MacBook Pro/MacBook Air 2022/2021, iPad Mini 6/5, iPad Pro/iPad Air 5/4, Surface Book 2, XPS 17/15, iPhone 15 Use and other smartphones/laptops/tablets.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

