Save $509 on Segway’s Ninebot P65 e-scooter with 40-mile range and anti-theft mode at $991

Amazon is offering the Segway Ninebot P65 Electric KickScooter for $990.63 shipped. Down from its usual $1,500 price tag, it saw a handful of discounts scattered across 2023, with three of them repeating to the same $1,000 low. Today’s deal comes in even lower, amounting to a 34% markdown off the going rate, giving you $509 in savings and landing as a new all-time low.

The P65 kickscooter comes equipped with a 500W motor and a 561Wh capacity battery that pushes the scooter up to 25 MPH for up to 40.4 miles on a single charge. It can fully recharge in just 4 hours and features self-healing tubeless tires, a mechanical disc brake alongside electric brakes with a brake light on its rear, a cruise mode, an LED headlight, front and rear turn signals, RGB atmospheric lighting, an anti-theft mode with an alarm system, an NFC card to power it on and off, and an integrated display that keeps you informed with real-time performance data.

If you’re looking for cheaper commuting options, check out our coverage of the on-going deal for the Segway Ninebot F65 KickScooter. It doesn’t come with the huge variety of features as the main deal, but it does still compete with three different riding modes, a max speed of 18.6 MPH, and a 40.4-mile range on a single charge. In the same post you’ll also find more electric scooter models that will get you where you need to be for an affordable price.

Segway Ninebot P65 Electric KickScooter features:

P65 electric scooter equipped with and 500W Motor for powerful performance..Operating Temperature : 14 to 104°F (-10 to 40°C).Operating Temperature : 14 to 104°F (-10 to 40°C). Input Voltage : 100–240 V~50–60 Hz, 2.0 A MAX.

Range of 40.4 Miles, top speed of 25MPH and MAX capacity 265lbs -You’ll be able to explore the city without worrying about running out of power.

Design: The Segway Electric Scooter boasts a sleek and stylish design that is sure to turn heads.

10.5″ Self-Sealing Tubeless Tires and Equipped with Disc brake & Electric brake for a smooth and safe ride.

Eco-friendly and energy efficient. Easy maneuvering and storage.

