Upgrade the battlestation with SteelSeries’ GameDAC Gen2 headset amp at $70 ($60 off)

Woot is looking to upgrade your battlestation audio with a notable deal on the 2023 model SteelSeries GameDAC Gen 2 Hi-Res Audio Amplifier at $69.99 Prime shipped. A $6 delivery fee will apply otherwise. Regularly $130, you’ll find both the PlayStation/PC and Xbox/all other platform editions marked down $70 as part of the latest Woot gaming sale. Currently starting at over $100 at Amazon, we have never seen them drop below $90 there. While made for the Arctis Nova Pro headset, it will work with any headset via a 3.5mm cable as well. Head below for more details.

The SteelSeries GameDAC Gen 2 Hi-Res Audio Amplifier is designed to deliver “78% purer signal” than pervious iterations with an elevated 96kHz/24bit resolution for a more audiophile-grade gaming experience. It can even leverage ClearCast AI tech to “eliminate background noise from your microphone” and delivers 360-degree spatial audio to supported headsets (“compatible with Tempest 3D Audio for PS5 / Microsoft Spatial Sound”).

SteelSeries GameDAC Gen 2 features:

Hi-Res Audio Amplifier – Upgrade the audio of your PC or PS with a 78 percent purer signal (in comparison to GameDAC Gen 1), elevating the resolution to 96KHz/24-Bit for a much more detailed, richer soundscape.

Headset Compatibility – Designed for the Arctis Nova Pro (sold separately), the GameDAC Gen 2 also works with any headset wired via 3.5mm cable.

Multi-System Connect – Plug in two systems at once, such as PC, Xbox, PS, or Switch, and transition between them with a press of a button. The GameDAC Gen 2 streamlines your experience to create the ultimate multimedia base.

AI Noise Cancellation – The ClearCast AI feature on PC uses powerful AI algorithms to eliminate background noise from your microphone, even cleaning out incoming chat from teammates

