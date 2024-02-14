Today’s best game deals: PlayStation Planet of Discounts sale – 2,000+ titles up to 70% off, more

Sony has now kicked off its Planet of the Discounts sale on the PlayStation Store. It features over 2,000 titles at up to 70% off, ranging from God of War Ragnarok and EA Sports titles to Spider-Man, Call of Duty, and more. One notable offer has Lies of P down at $44.99 with digital delivery. Regularly $60 and currently starting at the $48.50 all-time low on Amazon, this is the best price we can find and the lowest we have tracked on PS5. For those unfamiliar, this is a Soulsborne title centered around an ominous re-telling of the classic Pinocchio story. It is set in a dark Belle Époque world where players must fight their way through “the streets of the ruined city of Krat, crafting weapons from the materials found in the world and interacting with the remaining few who manage to survive in this hellscape.” You can browse through the entire Planet of the Discounts sale right here and you can score even deeper deals with this discounted $100 PlayStation Store gift card down at $92 with digital delivery using code SSDPA239 at Newegg. Head below for the rest of today’s best console game deals. 

