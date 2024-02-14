Today’s best game deals: PlayStation Planet of Discounts sale – 2,000+ titles up to 70% off, more

Sony has now kicked off its Planet of the Discounts sale on the PlayStation Store. It features over 2,000 titles at up to 70% off, ranging from God of War Ragnarok and EA Sports titles to Spider-Man, Call of Duty, and more. One notable offer has Lies of P down at $44.99 with digital delivery. Regularly $60 and currently starting at the $48.50 all-time low on Amazon, this is the best price we can find and the lowest we have tracked on PS5. For those unfamiliar, this is a Soulsborne title centered around an ominous re-telling of the classic Pinocchio story. It is set in a dark Belle Époque world where players must fight their way through “the streets of the ruined city of Krat, crafting weapons from the materials found in the world and interacting with the remaining few who manage to survive in this hellscape.” You can browse through the entire Planet of the Discounts sale right here and you can score even deeper deals with this discounted $100 PlayStation Store gift card down at $92 with digital delivery using code SSDPA239 at Newegg. Head below for the rest of today’s best console game deals.
***Nintendo officially unveils new all-pink pastel Joy-Con
Nintendo Switch game deals
- Kirby and the Forgotten Land $40 (Reg. $60)
- Just Dance 2024 Edition $20 (Reg. $60)
- Mario Strikers: Battle League $40 (Reg. $60)
- Super Mario Party $40 (Reg. $60)
- Splatoon 3 $40 (Reg. $60)
- LEGO 2K Drive $25 (Reg. $40)
- Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol.1 $37.50 (Reg. $60)
- NBA 2K24 Kobe Bryant Edition $20 (Reg. $60)
- Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening $40 (Reg. $60)
- Hades eShop $12.50 (Reg. $25)
- Bayonetta 3 $31 (Reg. $60)
- Actraiser Renaissance eShop $15 (Reg. $30)
- Bluey: The Videogame $30 (Reg. $40)
- Super Mario Bros. Wonder $50 (Reg. $60)
- Sonic Superstars $20 (Reg. $60)
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons Happy Home Paradise DLC $17 (Reg. $25)
- WarioWare: Get It Together! $35 (Reg. $50)
- Among Us $3 (Reg. $5)
- Silent Hope $40 (Reg. $50)
- BioShock Infinite: The Complete Edition $8 (Reg. $20)
- Super Mario Maker 2 $40 (Reg. $60)
- Tomb Raider I-III Remastered Starring Lara Croft $27 (Reg. $30)
- And even more…
Hands-on with Nintendo’s Switch OLED Smash Bros. Ultimate bundle
PlayStation/Xbox game deals
- Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League from $61 (Reg. $70)
- Marvel’s Midnight Suns $20 (Reg. $30)
- Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon $40 (Reg. $60)
- Dead Island 2 $30 (Reg. $70)
- Ghostrunner 2 PSN $28 (Reg. $40)
- Or $24 on Xbox
- PSN Final Fantasy game sale from $6
- Final Fantasy I–VI Bundle $60 (Reg. $75)
- Also on Nintendo Switch
- Sonic Origins Plus from $20 (Reg. $40)
- STAR WARS Jedi: Survivor PSN $31.50 (Reg. $70)
- PlayStation Indies sale: 2,000 titles from $2
- Rise of the Ronin pre-order $70
- Dragon’s Dogma 2 pre-order $70
- It Takes Two PSN $12 (Reg. $40)
- Sonic Superstars $20 (Reg. $60)
- Digital PlayStation Under $15 game sale
- Save $25 on purchases of $250 at Amazon
- DualSense controllers, drives, games, Xbox gear, and more
- Dragon’s Dogma 2 Xbox pre-order $70
- Dragon’s Dogma 2 PS5 pre-order $70
PlayStation State of Play: Silent Hill 2, New Kojima action espionage, more
Xbox Developer Direct showcase! Indiana Jones gameplay, more
NEW DualSense PlayStation 5 V2 controller could be on the way
NEW PS5 Slim Call of Duty Modern Warfare III bundle $500
NEW PS5 Slim Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 bundle $500
FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!