Grab the electric BirdBike with a 50-mile range as it cruises down to $700 (Reg. $2,300)

No one enjoys sitting in a traffic jam. If you want to make your big-city journeys shorter and less stressful, the BirdBike A-Frame is an essential purchase. For one week only, this powerful ebike is on sale at just $699.97 (Reg. $2,999.99) with free shipping via 9to5Toys Specials.

You might not consider a regular bike as a replacement for your car. But the BirdBike A-Frame is different. Thanks to a 500W electric motor and an advanced carbon drive train, this powerful ebike lets you glide through the traffic at 20 MPH. And you won’t even break a sweat.

Whenever you need a boost, you simply tap the throttle on the handlebars and the motor will kick in. An embedded display shows your speed and available range, while the commercial-grade aluminum alloy frame absorbs the bumps. The A-Frame comes with puncture-resistant tires, too.

The supplied 36V/12.8Ah battery gives you up to 50 miles of pedal assistance, or 20 miles on throttle power alone. Once you arrive at your destination, you can remove the pack from the bike for charging.

You can leave the rest of the bike anywhere. The A-Frame has a built-in 120dB alarm system that will trigger if anyone tries to take it away.

It’s a package that riders love. BirdBike has 4.9/5 stars on TrustPilot, and T3 gave the A-Frame a glowing review: “The build quality, price, and riding experience are all spot on.”

Order today for just $699.97 to get your A-Frame with free shipping, saving over $2,300 on the standard price.

