New all-time low takes $120 off Samsung’s Galaxy Watch 6 Classic 47mm at $310

Amazon now offers the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic 47mm for $310.01 shipped. This is down from its usual $430 price tag and marks a new all-time low. We last saw it on sale over the holidays at $380, and now, as the first discount in months, you can take an extra $70 off. There’s a total of $120 in savings here, and today’s offer on the 47mm model is also less than you’d pay for the smaller 43mm – which clocks in at $340 right now. Get a better idea of what to expect in our announcement coverage that takes a hands-on look.

Samsung’s new Galaxy Watch 6 Classic revives a different class of premium wearables from the brand that steps up to deliver a stainless steel build and the grand return of a rotating bezel. That encompasses the Super AMOLED panel that comes in either 43 or 47mm form-factors. There’s, of course, a robust list of fitness monitoring capabilities onboard, including heart rate monitoring, sleep tracking, and a new BIA sensor for even more in-depth stats – all of which are powered by Wear OS 4.

We’re also tracking deals on the standard Galaxy Watch 6, which is more affordable than its more premium counterpart above. This wearable clocks in at just $200, saving you 33% from its usual $300 going rate.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic features:

Galaxy Watch 6 Classic features a timeless, iconic look and a bezel that just clicks with your style; It not only looks great, but it also rotates to give you easy access to all your apps. Workout to your full potential with fitness tracking*; Get insights on duration, distance, calories burned and more; Watch recognizes activities from running to swimming and tracks over 90 other exercises

