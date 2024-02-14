Samsung’s latest Galaxy Watch 6 has never sold for less at $200 (Reg. $300)

Amazon is now offering the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 40mm GPS for $200.14 shipped. This is an entirely new all-time low, as pricing drops from its usual $300 going rate. We last saw it down to $230 over the holidays, and now it beats that by an extra $30 in order to save you a total of $100 for the first time. You’ll also be able to save on the larger 44mm model at $259.99, which is down from the usual $330 price tag. This isn’t an all-time low like the smaller wearable, but it’s a chance to save. Get a better idea of what to expect in our hands-on review or keep reading for a closer look.

Samsung’s new Galaxy Watch 6 series just launched late last fall and arrives as the company’s latest fitness tracking experience. Each of the wearables on sale is powered by an Exynos W930 chip. That enables Wear OS 4, which looks even better on the refreshed displays that come surrounded by smaller bezels than before. You’ll find one of the more robust health suites on the market, too, with the ability to track daily activity, sleep, temperature, and much more thanks to an upgraded BioActive sensor array.

We’re also still tracking a price cut this week on the Fitbit Versa 4. Landing right around the all-time low, this fitness tracker takes on a more affordable price tag than the Galaxy counterpart we focused on above, while still managing to track everything from heart rate and sleep to SpO2 and so much more – all with 6-day battery life. Right now, it’s down from the usual $200 price tag and clocking in at $150.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 features:

Workout to your full potential with fitness tracking on Galaxy Watch6; Get insights on duration, distance, calories burned and more; Watch recognizes activities from running to swimming and tracks over 90 other exercises. Zone in on the results you want with personalized heart rate zones; Watch scans your health data to provide HR zones tailored just for you; Target your preferred intensity to maintain the heart rate needed to achieve your goals

