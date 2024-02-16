Amazon’s Echo Studio smart speaker controls your tunes and Matter gear at $155 (Reg. $200)

Alongside a host of other Echo gear on sale, Amazon is now offering its flagship Echo Studio smart speaker down at $154.99 shipped. Regularly $200, this is $45 in savings and the lowest we can find. It is also $5 under the previous deal price and among the lowest prices we have tracked – this offer is on par with last year’s Black Friday deal. Featuring spatial audio processing technology “for a wider and more immersive audio experience,” this model carries a 5-speaker array alongside Dolby Atmos for ”space, clarity, and depth.” With Alexa built-in, you can leverage voice commands to control your favorite music streaming service as well as Zigbee and Matter-compatible devices – you can even use it as an intercom device with other Echo speakers and “talk to any room in the house with Drop In and Announcements.” More details below.

While the Valentine’s Day Echo speaker sale has come and gone now, you’ll still find some hangover offers in our previous roundup as well as over at Amazon, including the Echo (4th Gen) speaker at 45% off the going rate alongside a host of others right here.

But if you would prefer a more personalized and intimate audio experience, look no further than the latest Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headphones and Wireless Earbuds. Both sets are still back down at the Amazon all-time lows right starting from $249 shipped, and we also just featured the brand new Ultra Open earbuds at $299 – all of the details you need on this set are right here.

Echo Studio smart speaker features:

Echo Studio now features spatial audio processing technology for a wider and more immersive audio experience. For stereo formats, Spatial audio processing technology creates a wider and more enveloping sound stage. Its 5 speakers produce powerful bass with improved clarity, dynamic midrange, and crisp highs. Dolby Atmos technology adds space, clarity, and depth. Stream songs from Amazon Music, Apple Music, Spotify, Pandora, Tidal, and more. With Amazon Music HD, enjoy access to 90 million songs in lossless audio formats, like HD or Ultra HD, and select songs in spatial audio formats like Dolby Atmos.

