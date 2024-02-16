Goal Zero launches 20% off Presidents’ Day sale on popular portable power stations

Goal Zero has launched a Presidents’ Day sale that is taking 20% off a selection of its power stations, home backup systems, solar panels, and bundle kits. The focus this time around is on some of the company’s higher-end gear, which most notably includes the Yeti Pro 4000 Portable Power Station with a 400W Solar Panel for $3,999.92 shipped. Down from its usual $5,000 price tag, this particular bundle hasn’t seen any discounts since its original launch sale back in October, making this the first official discount and the second chance to save. Today’s deal is a $1,000 markdown off the going rate and lands as a new all-time low price that matches the MSRP of the power station alone. You can learn more about it by heading below or checking out our in-depth launch coverage.

The Yeti Pro 4000 sports a massive 3,994Wh capacity and can be fully integrated into your home circuits, RV, or Van, and cover up to 10 essential circuits when you connect your power station to the Haven 10 Manual Transfer Switch. This provides automatic electric switching if the power goes out with a 3,600W output (7,200W surge), allowing it to run nearly any home appliance that you need. You’ll be able to charge it in three ways via an AC wall outlet (max 1,800W input), solar charging (max 3,000W input), or through your vehicles 12V adapter that will refill the battery in up to 37 hours. You’ll have plenty of output ports to cover a wide range of devices and appliances simultaneously, with the front interface offering 13 ports all together: one 12V auxiliary power port, two 12V 6mm ports, three USB-A ports, three USB-C ports, and four AC ports. Head below to learn more.

Goal Zero Presidents’ Day power station deals:

Goal Zero Presidents’ Day solar bundle deals:

If you’re in the market for something more affordable than any of the higher-end systems in today’s sale, it’s going to be hard to beat the discount on Anker’s 256Wh portable power station. It won’t be able to fuel an entire campsite like any of Goal Zero’s options, but the discounted rate of $170 means it’ll only cost you a fraction of the price – while also letting you save $50 at an all-time low.

Goal Zero Yeti Pro 4000 features:

The next generation of power is here! Introducing the all new Yeti PRO 4000 portable power station with dramatically more power and faster charging than previous generation models. Plus, its updated LiFePO4 battery tech means it can last for over 10 years—even with daily use. Use it for emergency home backup, take it on the road, or pair it with solar for renewable clean energy.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!