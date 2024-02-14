Anker’s 256Wh portable power station has nine ports at $170 (Reg. $220, New low), more

The official Anker Amazon storefront is offering its 521 Portable Power Station for $169.99 shipped. Down from a $220 price tag, it only saw a few discounts over 2023, with the biggest of them dropping costs down to $187 over the summer. Today’s deal comes in as a 23% markdown off the going rate and lands the price at a new all-time low. This power station has been upgraded with a LiFePO4 battery, providing a 256Wh capacity and a max power output of 600W, which comes surge protected. It can be fully charged via a wall outlet and a USB-C port in 2.5 hours and via a 100W solar panel in 4.1 hours. Through the Anker app, you’ll be able to get real-time status updates, view your battery level, and set AC charging speeds. It also boasts nine different ports: one carport, one USB-C, three USB-As, and four AC outlets.
More Anker power stations seeing discounts:
- SOLIX C1000, 1,056Wh capacity: $649 (Reg. $1,000)
- SOLIX F1200, 1,229Wh capacity: $750 (Reg. $1,400)
- SOLIX F2000, 2,048Wh capacity: $1,399 (Reg. $2,000)
- SOLIX F3800, 3,840Wh capacity: $3,499 (Reg. $4,000)
Anker power station bundles seeing discounts:
- SOLIX F1200 with 100W solar panel: $1,100 (Reg. $1,600)
- SOLIX C1000 with BP1000 Expansion Battery: $1,198 (Reg. $1,798)
- SOLIX F2000 with 760 Expansion Battery and three 200W solar panels: $3,399 (Reg. $4,600)
- SOLIX F3800 with BP3800 Expansion Battery: $4,799 (Reg. $6,498)
Anker accessories seeing discounts:
- 100W Solar Panel: $299 (Reg. $330)
- SOLIX BP1000 Expansion Battery: $559 (Reg. $799)
And be sure to also check out EcoFlow’s nine-day Valentine’s sale that is taking up to $2,399 off the company’s power stations, solar panels, expansion batteries, and bundles. This sale will continue until February 17 with one more scheduled 24-hour flash sale on February 16 that will increase savings to their absolute maximum rates by bundling certain items together.
Anker 521 Portable Power Station Features:
Long-Lasting Portable Power Station With a 10-Year Lifespan. With its LiFePO4 batteries, ultra-durable electronic components, a smart temperature control system that monitors temperature up to 100 times per second, and impact-resistant structural design, it is built to last over a decade, even with everyday use. The high capacity portable power station pumps out 256Wh of power— and with its 2 AC ports, 2 USB-A ports, a USB-C port, and a car outlet, it is the perfect companion to charge your devices and small appliances during a weekend trip.
