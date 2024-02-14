Anker’s 256Wh portable power station has nine ports at $170 (Reg. $220, New low), more

The official Anker Amazon storefront is offering its 521 Portable Power Station for $169.99 shipped. Down from a $220 price tag, it only saw a few discounts over 2023, with the biggest of them dropping costs down to $187 over the summer. Today’s deal comes in as a 23% markdown off the going rate and lands the price at a new all-time low. This power station has been upgraded with a LiFePO4 battery, providing a 256Wh capacity and a max power output of 600W, which comes surge protected. It can be fully charged via a wall outlet and a USB-C port in 2.5 hours and via a 100W solar panel in 4.1 hours. Through the Anker app, you’ll be able to get real-time status updates, view your battery level, and set AC charging speeds. It also boasts nine different ports: one carport, one USB-C, three USB-As, and four AC outlets.

And be sure to also check out EcoFlow’s nine-day Valentine’s sale that is taking up to $2,399 off the company’s power stations, solar panels, expansion batteries, and bundles. This sale will continue until February 17 with one more scheduled 24-hour flash sale on February 16 that will increase savings to their absolute maximum rates by bundling certain items together.

Anker 521 Portable Power Station Features:

Long-Lasting Portable Power Station With a 10-Year Lifespan. With its LiFePO4 batteries, ultra-durable electronic components, a smart temperature control system that monitors temperature up to 100 times per second, and impact-resistant structural design, it is built to last over a decade, even with everyday use. The high capacity portable power station pumps out 256Wh of power— and with its 2 AC ports, 2 USB-A ports, a USB-C port, and a car outlet, it is the perfect companion to charge your devices and small appliances during a weekend trip.

