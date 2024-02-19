Belkin’s 7-in-1 USB-C/HDMI multiport station expands your MacBook’s I/O down at $36 today

Joining an ongoing deal on the higher-end Belkin 96W 5-in-1 Thunderbolt 4 Docking Station, Amazon is now offering a solid price on the brand’s more modest Connect 7-in-1 MultiPort Docking Station at $36.44 shipped. Be sure to clip the on-page coupon. Regularly $45, this is nearly 20% off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. It is also a couple bucks below the previous discount for one of the lowest prices we have tracked on Amazon. Connecting to your host device via USB-C, it delivers a 7-in-1 setup to expand your I/O with two USB-A 3.0 ports, the 85W USB-C Power Delivery 3.0 port, an SD 3.0 and microSD 3.0 card reader, a 3.5mm audio jack, and an HDMI connection. It supports an additional 4K monitor as well as up to 5Gb/s data transfers for a mid-tier option that won’t break the bank. Head below for more details.

If an even more basic option will do the trick for your needs, the deals we are tracking on these UGREEN models will save you even more. You won’t get the lauded Belkin namesake here, but you can grab one right now starting from $24 Prime shipped via Amazon to expand your setup with additional USB-C and HDMI ports.

As we mentioned above, if you’re in the market for higher-end option, the ongoing deal we are tracking on Belkin’s 96W 5-in-1 Thunderbolt 4 Docking Station down at $165 is worth a closer look. This model features three downstream and one upstream Thunderbolt 4 connections for 40Gb/s data transfers as well as dual monitor action and 96W power passthrough. Get a closer look right here.

Belkin Connect 7-in-1 MultiPort Docking Station features:

Enjoy easy access to monitors, networks, power, and peripherals with 7 ports. This power hub includes 2 USB-A 3.0 ports, a 85W USB-C Power Delivery 3.0 port, an SD 3.0 and a Micro SD 3.0 Card Reader, a 3.5mm AUX, and a 4K 1.4 HDMI port. Includes Power Delivery 3.0, delivering up to 85W of charging power to your laptop or other connected device. It also has a USB-C PD 3.0 port so you can fast charge a smartphone, tablet, or other device at the same time. Connect your MacBook, Windows, or other compatible device to a smooth, vivid, and immersive visual experience. Get up to 4K resolutions for a single display at 30Hz.

