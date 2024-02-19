Belkin’s 7-in-1 USB-C/HDMI multiport station expands your MacBook’s I/O down at $36 today

Justin Kahn -
Amazonmac accessoriesBelkin
Reg. $45 $36
Belkin Connect 7-in-1 MultiPort Docking Station

Joining an ongoing deal on the higher-end Belkin 96W 5-in-1 Thunderbolt 4 Docking Station, Amazon is now offering a solid price on the brand’s more modest Connect 7-in-1 MultiPort Docking Station at $36.44 shipped. Be sure to clip the on-page coupon. Regularly $45, this is nearly 20% off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. It is also a couple bucks below the previous discount for one of the lowest prices we have tracked on Amazon. Connecting to your host device via USB-C, it delivers a 7-in-1 setup to expand your I/O with two USB-A 3.0 ports, the 85W USB-C Power Delivery 3.0 port, an SD 3.0 and microSD 3.0 card reader, a 3.5mm audio jack, and an HDMI connection. It supports an additional 4K monitor as well as up to 5Gb/s data transfers for a mid-tier option that won’t break the bank. Head below for more details. 

If an even more basic option will do the trick for your needs, the deals we are tracking on these UGREEN models will save you even more. You won’t get the lauded Belkin namesake here, but you can grab one right now starting from $24 Prime shipped via Amazon to expand your setup with additional USB-C and HDMI ports.  

As we mentioned above, if you’re in the market for higher-end option, the ongoing deal we are tracking on Belkin’s 96W 5-in-1 Thunderbolt 4 Docking Station down at $165 is worth a closer look. This model features three downstream and one upstream Thunderbolt 4 connections for 40Gb/s data transfers as well as dual monitor action and 96W power passthrough. Get a closer look right here

Belkin Connect 7-in-1 MultiPort Docking Station features:

Enjoy easy access to monitors, networks, power, and peripherals with 7 ports. This power hub includes 2 USB-A 3.0 ports, a 85W USB-C Power Delivery 3.0 port, an SD 3.0 and a Micro SD 3.0 Card Reader, a 3.5mm AUX, and a 4K 1.4 HDMI port. Includes Power Delivery 3.0, delivering up to 85W of charging power to your laptop or other connected device. It also has a USB-C PD 3.0 port so you can fast charge a smartphone, tablet, or other device at the same time. Connect your MacBook, Windows, or other compatible device to a smooth, vivid, and immersive visual experience. Get up to 4K resolutions for a single display at 30Hz.

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

mac accessories

This is where you'll find all of the best deals on Mac accessories from top brands. Whether its a thumb drive or MacBook stand, it's…
Belkin

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Give your Series X|S a 2024 boost: Limited deal on WD_B...
Lenovo’s Legion Go portable battlestation handhel...
LG’s Cinebeam UHD 4K Smart Projector casts 140-inch s...
Tested: Journey’s Apple Find My Passport wallet keeps...
Hoka Men’s Bondi 8 Running Shoes are now 20% off at $...
Official Apple Watch Sport Bands start from just $10 on...
Android game and app deals: ScourgeBringer, Sigma Theor...
Belkin’s 2-in-1 BoostCharge Pro 15W MagSafe charg...
Load more...
Show More Comments