Lenovo’s Legion Go portable battlestation handheld gaming PC starts at $650 ($50 off)

Newegg is now offering some solid price drops on the Lenovo Legion Go portable handheld gaming systems. You’ll find the 512GB model on sale for $649.99 shipped as well as the upgraded 1TB version for $699.99 shipped. Today’s deals come by way of trusted seller AntOnline and the official Lenovo store at Newegg. Regularly $700 and $750 respectively, you’re looking at a solid $50 in savings on both to deliver the lowest prices we can find. Outside of limited open-box listings and the like previously, today’s deals are matching the lowest we can find and our last mention. Both models are still at full price via Amazon. The Lenovo Legion Go is one of the latest portable handheld systems on the market alongside the new MSI Claw starting at $699 from MSI and the ASUS Reg Ally before that. Head below for a closer look.

The Legion Go portable handheld brings your PC gaming library on the road with an 8.8-inch, 144Hz WQXGA (2560×1600) display. The whole thing runs on Windows 11 to provide “maximum game platform and title compatibility” and is powered by the AMD Z1 Extreme Processor with 16GB of “power efficient and performance” LPDDR5X memory. You’ll find either a 500GB or 1TB PCIe Gen4 SSD inside alongside the 49WHr battery system, a pair of USB-C ports, and a microSD slot for an affordable way to expand internal storage capacity – this all-time low on WD_BLACK’s compatible 2TB TLC 3D NAND 5,150MB/s SSD is worth a look though.

Lenovo’s Legion Go sports Hall sensor and RGB-lit joysticks “for smooth play and increased durability” with an included 3 months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, detachable controllers, a power adapter, a hard-case, and a vertical mouse stabilization disk.

Prefer to go with the ASUS ROG Ally handheld instead? This one is a more affordable proposition with deals currently starting from $400 and all off the details you need waiting right here.

Lenovo Legion Go features:

16:10 8.8″ WQXGA (2560×1600) 144Hz display that can be scaled down to 800P/60Hz gives you the flexibility you need for gaming or media consumption, balancing power and performance. Featuring the AMD Z1 Extreme Processor, 16GB of power efficient and performant 7500MHz LPDDR5X memory, and 1TB PCIe Gen4 SSD with scalable power profiles from <10W to 25W+ The Windows 11 Operating system provides maximum game platform and title compatibility. The integrated Legion Space software helps you keep it all organized. Comes with 3 Months Free XBOX Game Pass Ultimate so you can hit the ground gaming.



FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!