Best Buy just knocked $200 off the ASUS ROG Ally Windows 11 handheld console, now $400

Best Buy is now offering one of the best prices yet on the ASUS ROG Ally Gaming Handheld with the Ryzen Z1 processor at $399.99 shipped. Regularly $600, this is a massive $200 price drop off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. This is also $50 under the price we spotted for this model just head of the Black Friday deal season last year. Today’s price is on par with the most affordable of the Steam Deck machines, for comparison’s sake. The upgraded Z1 Extreme configuration is still sitting at the full $700 price tag. Check out our launch coverage for more details and then head below for a quick look at the specs. 

The ASUS ROG Ally gaming handheld Stream Deck competitor enters with a 7-inch 1080p display alongside Dolby Atmos audio and support for titles on Steam, Xbox Game Pass, and other cloud gaming platforms. This machine runs on Windows 11 and comes loaded with 512GB of SSD storage space as well as AMD RDNA3 architecture-based graphics, 16GB of LPDDR5 6400 RAM, and “dual fans, dust filters, and heat pipes that work in harmony to sustain peak performance while keeping fan noise low.”

Be sure to check out our launch coverage of the new Steam Deck OLED if you would prefer to stick with the Linux-based Valve handhelds. But whichever model you go with, you’ll want to dive into some of the latest 2230 model mini SSDs to upgrade your handheld with bonus storage capacity – we have seen new releases in the product category from both Lexar and with the new WD_BLACK mini SN770M NVMe solution.

ASUS ROG Ally features:

Play your way with the ROG Ally gaming handheld. Access any game that runs on Windows across all game platforms, including Steam, GOG, Xbox Game Pass, cloud gaming services, Android apps and more. Play anywhere, anytime, using handheld mode or by connecting the Ally to a TV and linking multiple controllers to play with friends. 

