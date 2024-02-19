Upgrade your handheld with WD_BLACK’s 2TB TLC 3D NAND 5,150MB/s SSD at the $217 low

Handheld gaming systems have become even more popular over the last year or so and we are now tracking the best price yet on WD_BLACK’s compatible 2TB SN770M M.2 2230 NVMe Solid-State Drive at $216.99 shipped. This model launched back in September at $240 on Amazon and is now at a new all-time low there. While it does tend to fetch closer to $220 these days, like it is at Best Buy right now, today’s offer is the lowest we have tracked on the TLC 3D NAND solution from WD. The SN770M is on the higher-end and faster side of things when it comes to the latest batch of 2230 mini SSDs for handhelds. It features speeds up to 5,150MB/s alongside its 2TB capacity and 5-year warranty to upgrade your ASUS ROG Ally or Lenovo Legion Go experience (among other machines). Get more details in our launch coverage and head below for additional options.

An obvious lower-cost solution would be to opt for the 500GB or 1TB WD_BLACK SN770M drives that are starting from $80 shipped right now. But if you’re not picky about the TLC 3D NAND, you can save even more with the SABRENT Rocket 2230 NVMe 4.0 1TB model at $100 that’s also designed for on-the-go PC gaming systems.

As for your PC battlestation, be sure to scope out the deals we spotted this morning on Segate’s 7,300MB/s Lightsaber internal SSDs. These RGB lighting-equipped drives feature integrated heatsink technology, interchangeable faceplates, and are now starting at some of the best prices we have tracked on Amazon. All of the details you need are waiting right here.

WD_BLACK SN770M 2TB Internal SSD features:

Get ready to download more games to your gaming platform with up to 2TB of storage on M.2 2230 with the WD_BLACK SN770M Mobile NVMe SSD. Bring your whole game library anywhere, any place you go. Turbo charge and increase the storage in your ultrathin laptop with WD_BLACK SN770M Mobile NVMe SSD with PCIe Gen 4.0.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!