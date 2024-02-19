Samsung’s Galaxy A54 5G is a more affordable way to get Android 14 at $340 (Save $110)

Amazon is now offering the Samsung Galaxy A54 5G for $340 shipped. This unlocked 128GB smartphone now drops from its usual $450 price tag to mark the second-best price to date. It comes within $15 of the all-time low from back over Black Friday and is the first price cut since. We also just took a hands-on look at the device when it launched, checking out what the Galaxy A54 brings to the table. But we also break it all down below the fold, too.

Samsung’s Galaxy A54 5G smartphone takes on a more wallet-friendly form-factor that comes centered around a 6.4-inch 120Hz display. It departs from the usual reliance on Snapdragon silicon with the deployment of the Exynos 1380 chip that’s backed by 128GB of onboard storage and 8GB of RAM. Though if you do need some extra room, there’s support for up to 1TB of expansions via microSD card slot, which rounds out the package alongside a 5,000mAh battery and 50 MP triple camera assembly.

Not having a fortune to spend on a smartphone doesn’t mean you can bring home a flagship device. At least, not if you don’t mind going with a previous-generation device. This Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 clearance sale drops a 256GB foldable down to $530. It originally sold for $1,060 and is now clocking in with a steep discount attached to finally make smart flip phones more affordable.

Samsung Galaxy A54 5G features:

Enjoy binge-watching on a clear, 6.4″ screen* that provides a smooth entertainment experience; Scroll through social feeds and watch action-packed movies, catching all the details you need on your Galaxy A54 5G. Brilliant sunrises, awesome selfies — capture incredible content with Galaxy A54 5G; Snap clear images with Single Take and OIS, and even take shots in low light with Nightography. Always be ready for an impromptu photo op or newly released video with a powerful battery that has your back; With a long-lasting, Super Fast Charging 5,000mAh battery, Galaxy A54 5G keeps you up and running.

