Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 clearance lands a 256GB foldable for $530 (Orig. $1,060)

Foldables are finally reaching the point where they’re not only smartphones you want to use every day but also where they’re affordable. If you don’t mind going with a previous-generation model, Woot has the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 down to $529.99 Prime shipped. Delivery will run you $6 otherwise. Today’s offer drops the 256GB model from the original $1,060 price tag to mark a new all-time low. We last saw the 128GB capacity on sale for $535 back in December, and now you can save an extra $5 while scoring double the storage. This is an unlocked smartphone, too.

Samsung’s recent Galaxy Z Flip 4 takes on a more casual approach to folding devices with a design that’s inspired by old school flip phones. Housed within the flip design in one of four colors is a 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED 120Hz display that comes powered by the new Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chip. On the outside is the 1.9-inch Super AMOLED display for checking notifications, which also doubles as preview for taking selfies with either of the dual 12 MP cameras. Its internal 3,700mAh battery is larger than its predecessor and rounds out the package that you can read all about over at 9to5Google.

The biggest change that the new Z Flip 5 delivers compared to the discount Z Flip 4 above is adding a new hinge mechanism into the mix. It does have the newer Snapdragon 8+ Gen 2 chip at the center of the experience, as well as a larger exterior display. But if those small adjustments aren’t justifying the higher price tag, it’s hard to argue with last year’s model. Not to mention, the Z Flip 5 is on sale for $900 right now and it’s still $370 above today’s offer.

Today’s discount lands just after seeing an all-time low unfold on the Google Pixel Fold. This take on foldables is dropping to $1,399 for the first time since Black Friday, saving you $400 from the usual price tag. There’s also the OnePlus Open, which clocks in at a sale price of $1,500. It may only be $200 off, but matches the price of Samsung’s latest Z Fold 5 at $1,500.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 features:

Unfold your world with next-level expression. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 offers compact portability that conveniently moves with your lifestyle. This is the phone that is uniquely you, with an innovative design, stylish colors, and custom accessories. Capture hands-free selfies, photos and videos wherever you go.

