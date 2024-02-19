Give your Series X|S a 2024 boost: Limited deal on WD_BLACK 1TB Expansion card at $127.50

Today only, as part of its Lightning Deals, Amazon is now offering the WD_BLACK 1TB C50 Storage Expansion Card for Xbox Series X|S on sale for $127.49 shipped for the next hour or so. Regularly $150, this is nearly 20% off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. It has only gone on sale a handful of times since release, with today’s offer landing within $7.50 of the all-time low. If you’re looking to give your Xbox Series X|S console a boost for 2024 and to handle any upcoming new releases, this is great chance to do so with one of the only officially licensed solutions. More details below.

It debuted back in June to deliver some competition to Seagate’s former monopoly on the official Xbox expansion business. Now undercutting the Seagate 1TB model that is fetching $159 at Amazon, this is your chance to expand your system at a discount.

WD says its C50 cards leverage “the Xbox Velocity Architecture and delivers the same performance as your Xbox Series X|S internal storage.” You can store and play titles directly from the officially licensed storage while also making use of features like the Xbox Quick Resume and more. “The expansion card’s slick, industrial aesthetics deliver the cool factor that WD_BLACK is known for and fit in perfectly with your Xbox console.” Get a closer look in our launch coverage.

WD_BLACK 1TB C50 Storage Expansion Card features:

The WD_BLACK C50 Expansion Card for Xbox leverages the Xbox Velocity Architecture and delivers the same performance as your Xbox Series X|S internal storage

As game file sizes grow, capacities from 512GB to 1TB* let you keep more of today’s top titles installed and ready to go. (* 1GB = 1 billion bytes and 1TB = 1 trillion bytes. Actual user capacity may be less depending on operating environment.)

This officially licensed Xbox expansion card is plug-and-play with your Xbox Series X|S, so you don’t have to worry about compatibility or opening your console to install.

The expansion card’s slick, industrial aesthetics deliver the cool factor that WD_BLACK is known for and fit in perfectly with your Xbox console.

