SteelSeries’ spatial Arctis Nova Pro headset with game DAC at $200 ($50 off), more from $45

We are tracking some price drops on a range of SteelSeries gaming headsets today starting with Best Buy’s Deal of the Day on the brand’s Arctis Nova Pro Wired Multi-platform Gaming Headset with the included GameDAC Gen 2 at $199.99 shipped. Regularly $250 and currently matched at Amazon, this is solid $50 price drop and the lowest we can find. While we have seen a few price drops on this package down closer to $190, today’s offer is still a solid 20% off one of the brand’s flagship audio solutions – there is a wireless edition of this set, but that one carries a regular price at $350 and its currently going for $309 at Amazon. Head below for more details.

The Arctis Nova Pro features virtual 7.1 surround sound, support for Tempest 3D Audio for PS5/Microsoft Spatial Sound, and compatibility with Windows, Mac, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and Nintendo Switch systems. The retractable AI-powered noise-cancelling mic is joined by the included GameDAC Gen 2 that is designed to supercharge “your game audio with 78% purer signal (in comparison to GameDAC Gen 1), elevating the resolution to 96kHz/24bit for a much more detailed, richer soundscape.” The DAC also allows gamers to adjust “EQ, input device, volume, ChatMix, and so much more with the touch of a finger” via its OLED display.

SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro features:

The Arctis Nova Pro wired gaming headphones raises the bar with the Nova Pro Acoustic System, immersive 360° Spatial Audio, Sonar Software, GameDAC Gen 2 with Hi-Res Audio, ESS Sabre QuadDAC. Compatible with PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Switch.

