Just $150 scores you a 43-inch 4K smart TV with AirPlay and HDMI 2.1 (Save $120)

Today only, as part of its Deals of the Day, Best Buy is offering the Pioneer 43-inch Class LED 4K UHD Smart TV for just $149.99 shipped. Regularly $270, this is a solid $120 price drop and the lowest we can find. It also a particularly low price to land a modestly-sized 43-inch TV with 4K resolutions. For comparison, this entry-level TCL 43-inch smart TV has never dropped below $199 at Amazon and this comparable Roku 43-inch model has never sold for less than $229. Even Amazon’s 40-inch 2-Series model has never seen prices under $180, and that’s a 1080p model. Head below for more details om the Pioneer featured above.

This Pioneer 43-inch Class LED 4K UHD Smart TV certainly isn’t a high-end option, nor does it come packed with all of the latest bells and whistles, but it does have a lot going for it at a price like this. A notable low-cost option for a bedroom, the kitchen, home office, or something for the kids, it delivers a 4K (2160p) resolution panel with HDR alongside direct access to your favorite streaming services with no extra hardware required. Dolby Vision, a voice remote, and three HDMI inputs (one of them is even HDMI 2.1 here) are joined by Apple’s AirPlay streaming to highlight the feature set. That’s pretty solid for a $150 bedroom display.

Now all you need is an extra Switch console on sale for $315 and you’ll have a solid little secondary gaming/Netflix rig ready to go.

And for the basement or main home theater, score TCL’s 120Hz 98-inch 4K Smart Google TV while it’s back at $2,000 – this is up to $3,000 in savings.

Pioneer 43-inch Class LED 4K UHD Smart TV features:

Enjoy stunning video with a Pioneer Xumo TV equipped with 4K Ultra HD and High Dynamic Range. Access favorite streaming apps and 300+ free streaming channels. Use My List to keep content in one place and included voice remote to verbally access content. Experience a whole new level of visual and audio entertainment with the Pioneer PN43-751-24U 43″ Class LED 4K Ultra HD Smart Xumo TV.

