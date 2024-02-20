Nintendo Switch OLED console deals: New with $75 gift card or refurb for $315 (Up to $75 off)

After seeing a $50 gift card promotion earlier this year, Dell is now offering the Nintendo Switch OLED in black/white with a $75 gift card at $349.99 shipped. The OLED Switch regularly goes for $350 at Amazon and Best Buy. With the added value of today’s gift card offer, you’re looking at the lowest price we can find with an effective $75 in savings – you can use the Dell gift card towards everything the retailer sells from PC gear to Switch games and more. Today’s $75 gift card offer is on par with the deal we featured from Dell just ahead of Black Friday last year and marks the best value we have tracked in 2024. However, if you don’t mind going with a Geek Squad refurbished unit, Best Buy is offering them down at $314.99 shipped right now. Head below for more details.

The OLED Switch, as you’ll know from our hands-on review, is the latest flagship unit in the lineup with the same at-home and on-the-go experience as the standard model. It, however, does include a better OLED display, enhanced audio, and a refreshed dock.

While there are rumors of a new Switch, that has been the case for years now. The latest has pushed the launch of Nintendo’s next console back to 2025, but there are no confirmed details as of yet.

Elsewhere in Nintendo news, it has officially announced its first Direct showcase of the year, promising 25 minutes of details on upcoming Switch games. You can tune in right here at 9to5Toys this Wednesday at 9 a.m. ET to follow along.

Nintendo Switch – OLED Model features:

Vivid 7” OLED screen

Local co-op, online, and local wireless multiplayer

64 GB internal storage (a portion of which is reserved for use by the system)

Enhanced audio in handheld and tabletop modes

Wide adjustable stand

