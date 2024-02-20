Baseus 100W 7-port AC charging station with surge protection now 30% off at $50, more from $14

The official Baseus Amazon storefront is now offering some notable deals on a range of its now even more affordable charging gear. First up, we have the Baseus 100W 7-Port Charging Station in black or white down at $49.99 shipped. Be sure to clip the on-page coupon. Regularly $70, this is a solid $20 or 30% off the going rate for the lowest we can find. Today’s deal lands at $6 under the previous deal price and among the lowest we have tracked since it hit Amazon back in August. This model sports a maximum output of 100W spread across three AC outlets, a pair of USB-C ports, and two USB-A options. alongside the 5-foot extension cable to power the unit, it also packs in 1200J surge protection to safeguard your gear in case of electrical spikes during storms or otherwise. Head below for more details and additional deals.

More Baseus charing gear deals:

Prefer to go with a more modest and travel-friendly first-party wall charger from Apple instead? This morning saw the 20W official Apple model drop down to one of its best prices ever at just $14 Prime shipped. Check out the details here and swing by our smartphone accessories hub for more.

Baseus 100W 7-Port Charging Station features:

With a maximum output of 100W, provides high-speed charging for laptops, phones, tablets, and more. A MacBook Pro 16″ can be charged to 45% in 30 minutes. With 3 AC outlets, 2 USB-C and 2 USB-A ports, Baseus PowerCombo offers knockout multi-charging solution that powers up to 7 devices simultaneously. Baseus surge protector power strip keeps your connected devices safe from sudden power surges and voltage spikes, even in a storm. HyperGaN tech makes our USB C charger smaller without sacrificing a drop of power, and provides better low-temperature fast charging experience. It’s easy to carry in your bag or backpack—ideal to bring on a trip.

