Land this 4-pack of Linkind Matter smart plugs at the $33 Amazon low (Reg. $70, $8/plug)

The official Linkind Amazon store is now offering its best price yet on the 4-pack of its Matter Smart Plugs at $32.98 shipped. Be sure to clip the on-page coupon. Regularly $70, this is nearly 53% off and the lowest we can find. There are some Matter plugs out there in the $13 range or so, but today’s deal brings the per plug price down to just over $8 for one of the lowest we have tracked – today’s deal is also $8 under our previous mention on the 4-pack. Designed to function alongside other Apple Home, Google Home, and Alexa gear that support the Matter standard, they present a more organized and convenient control experience for folks mixing and matching smart home platforms. They provide voice- and app-control to just about anything plugged in, alongside scheduling and timer options to manage power usage and keep spending down. Head below for more.

If the 4-pack above is overkill for your needs, despite the notable per club value, something like this price drop on the TP-Link Tapo Matter-Compatible Smart Plug Mini will cost much less. You can land one of these plugs on Amazon at $12 Prime shipped right now, coming within a couple bucks of the Amazon all-time low.

And while we are talking smart home gear, be sure to scope out this morning’s $50 price drop on Ring’s smart Spotlight Cam Plus. Then swing by our smart home hub for more including Govee’s RGBIC Smart String Downlight sets as well as Amazon’s Echo Studio smart speaker at $155, down from the regular $200 price tag.

Linkind Matter Smart Plug features:

With Matter, Skip the step of downloading and registering multiple manufacturers’ apps every time you buy a new device. Instead, head straight to certified smart home platforms like Apple Home, Alexa, Google Home, SmartThings, or AiDot to control all your Matter devices. Once you’ve set up your Matter-certified devices on your LAN, they’ll be able to communicate with each other directly, using the Matter protocol. This means that if your home internet connection goes offline, your Matter-certified devices will still be able to communicate and be controlled within your LAN, without relying on the internet or cloud services.

