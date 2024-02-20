The ‘world’s fastest 1.5TB UHS-I microSD card’ from SanDisk now back at the $120 Amazon low

Today, Amazon is bringing back its Lightning Deal we tracked earlier this month on the new SanDisk 1.5TB Ultra microSDXC UHS-I Memory Card at $119.99 shipped. This one launched in October at $150 as the “world’s fastest 1.5TB UHS-I microSD card,” and it is now at the best price we can find. Today’s offer marks the third deal we have tracked, landing on par with the 2023 Black Friday offer and the discount we spotted a couple weeks ago. This one is marketed as one of the only cards from a big-time brand that comes with this kind of storage capacity. It’s not quite as fast as something like the Samsung PRO Ultimate models at 150MB/s, but it is among the fastest out there with 1.5TB of space. SanDisk says it is ideal “Android smartphones and tablets, Chromebooks, Windows laptops,” and more, while also shipping with the full-size SD card adapter. Get a closer look from our launch coverage and more details below.

If you favor speed over the expanded capacity on the model above, the aforementioned Samsung PRO Ultimate cards are where it’s at. They can reach speeds up to 200MB/s, have been a joy to use, and start at $22 Prime shipped on Amazon right now. Here’s our hands-on review for more details.

Elsewhere in storage deals, all of you handheld gaming PC users will want to scope out the new all-time low we have live on WD_BLACK’s 2TB TLC 3D NAND 5,150MB/s SSD. This 2230 solid-state drive is designed to slide right into your on-the-go gaming rig and you can now score the 2TB model at a new $217 Amazon low. Take a closer look in yesterday’s deal coverage.

SanDisk 1.5TB Ultra microSDXC UHS-I Memory Card features:

Expand your storage in a flash: ideal for Android smartphones and tablets, Chromebooks, and Windows laptops.

Increase your TV show, movie, and Full HD video recording collections dramatically with up to a massive 1.5TB. (Full HD (1920×1080) video support may vary based upon host device, file attributes, and other factors. See SanDisk official website for more info. 1GB=1,000,000,000 bytes. 1TB=1,000,000,000,000 bytes. Actual user storage less.)

Transfer files fast with up to 150MB/s read speeds and SanDisk MobileMate USB 3.0 microSD card reader. (Engineered with proprietary technology to reach speeds beyond UHS-I 104MB/s, require compatible devices capable of reaching such speed. Based on internal testing; performance may be lower depending on host device, interface, usage conditions, and other factors. 1MB=1,000,000 bytes. Reader sold separately.)

Load apps faster with A1-rated performance. (A1 performance is 1500 read IOPS, 500 write IOPS. Based on internal testing. Results may vary based on host device, app type, and other factors.)

