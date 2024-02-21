meross smart plugs up to 40% off: Matter Simple Setup model $12 or 2-pack for $21

The official meross Amazon storefront has now brought back some notable deals on its Matter smart plugs. First up, you can land the 2-pack of its Matter models down at $20.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Be sure to clip the on-page coupon. This set launched back in September at $35 and is now up 40% less. This deal is matching our previous mention as well. If you don’t need two, you’ll also find the single meross Matter Smart Plug Mini on sale for $11.99 Prime shipped after clipping the on-page coupon. Regularly $18, this is also matching our previous mention and we are now tracking a new low on this more rectangular model with what is known as “Matter Simple Setup (MSS)” for Echo gear – you can get more details on that from Amazon right here – at the same $11.99 Prime shipped – this one regularly fetches $20 and is now at the lowest we have tracked. Get a closer look in our hands-on review or head below for a rundown of what to expect.

These meross smart plugs work alongside the rest of the HomeKit, Alexa, and Google Assistant Matter gear you have in your setup – the standard allows for a more unified control experience for homes leveraging gear across various platforms. From there, you can make use of voice commands via your virtual assistant of choice as well scheduling, timers, and smartphone control over whatever us connected to them.

An even more affordable per plug price comes by way of the 4-pack of Linkind Matter smart plugs at the $33 Amazon low. And for folks who prefer the TP-Link gear, we are still tracking its 2-pack of Matter outlets down at $25 Prime shipped. Swing by our smart home hub for more.

meross Matter Smart Plug Mini features:

Enjoy ultimate privacy with Meross Matter smart plug. No cloud, no registration, and no data tracking. Experience direct access without relying on cloud. With Matter-certified devices on your local area network (LAN), enjoy continuous access even if your home internet goes offline. Makes controlling appliances a breeze! Manage your smart plug seamlessly through the Meross app or simply use your voice with HomeKit, Google Assistant, or Alexa. Easily turn on and off your appliances and more with just a simple voice command.

