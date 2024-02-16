TP-Link’s 2-pack of Kasa Matter Smart Plugs return to $25 Amazon low today (Reg. up to $40)

Amazon has now brought back its best price on the 2-pack of TP-Link Kasa Matter Smart Plugs down at $24.99 shipped. These plugs launched last spring at $40 and are now nearly 40% off. While we have seen this pack drop into the $30 range over the last few months, as well as a deal down at $25 over the holiday season last year, today’s offer brings them back to the Amazon low. The 4-pack is currently marked down to $44.99 shipped, delivering a better per plug price at just over $11. You’re looking at some of TP-Link’s latest Matter-ready plugs to work alongside the rest of your supported HomeKit, Google Home, Alexa, and SmartThings gear. We said they delivered a literal plug-and-play setup after going hands-on alongside the usual set of smart plug features – smartphone and and voice control, energy monitoring to keep bills at bay, scheduling, and more. Head below for more details.

If the Matter support isn’t of interest for your setup, scope out the deal we are tracking on these Wyze smart plugs instead. Woot is currently offering a pair of them for just $10 Prime shipped in refurbished condition to deliver one of the lowest prices you’ll find on intelligent outlets from a brand you can trust. All of the details are right here.

And then head over to our smart home hub for more of this week’s best deals. some highlights include this price drop on Amazon’s Echo Studio smart speaker – you can use it to control Matter smart home gear – as well as Govee’s animated RGBIC Hexagon Smart Light Panel sets and the brand’s Matter-ready strip lights at $40. Everything else is waiting right here.

More on the TP-Link Kasa Matter Smart Plugs:

With Matter, users are no longer tied to specific platforms and works with all certified smart home platforms, such as Apple Home, Amazon Alexa, Google Home and Samsung SmartThings. You can control all your smart home devices from a single app, reducing the need for multiple apps for different devices. All Matter-certified devices in your local area network (LAN) will work smoothly even when your home internet goes offline.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!