Worx’s three Landroid robotic lawn mowers handle up to 1/2 acres starting from $589

Update: Amazon has dropped the price on the 1/8-acre model to the new all-time low of $589.99 $588.95 shipped, the 1/4 acre model to $719 $718.49 shipped, and the 1/2-acre model to $899 $895.49 shipped.

Amazon is offering the Worx Landroid S 20V Robotic Lawn Mower for $699.99 shipped. Down from its $1,000 price tag, it spent the first half of 2023 keeping above $850, with prices dropping to $720 later in the summer before rising back up until fall. October eventually saw costs return to lower rates, hitting $781 for a short period until Black Friday and early Christmas sales brought it down to an all-time $600 low. Today’s deal is the first of 2024 that amounts to a 30% markdown off the going rate, giving you $300 in savings and landing at the second-lowest price we have tracked.

Designed for smaller lawns, this device from Worx can handle lawncare needs for up to 1/8 acre (with the other models able to handle 1/4 and 1/2 acres). Control the mower remotely via the Landroid app through Bluetooth and Wi-Fi. Its 20V 2.0 Ah Power Share battery is compatible with all Worx 20V, 40V and 80V tools, outdoor power and lifestyle products. The floating blade disc automatically lifts the blades giving the device more clearance to navigate uneven terrain without getting trapped or stuck. Its 20V motor runs 50% longer, is 25% more powerful, and offers 10% longer life compared to similar products with brushed motors. It includes a battery and charger.

If you have a slightly larger yard to cover, there are two alternative models to the above deal that are also seeing discounts currently. Both of them share the same features, and include a battery and charger as well. The 1/4 acre model (M 20V) is seeing a 30% markdown from $1,200 to $840, while its 1/2 acre counterpart (L 20V) has fallen to $1,234, down from $1,500.

And if you’re a more hands-on person and preparing to jump back into outdoor work once spring rolls around, you’ll have everything you need to tackle yard duties with the Greenworks 40V 21-inch Cordless Electric Lawn Mower, Leaf Blower/Vacuum, String Trimmer, Hedge Trimmer, and Chainsaw Combo Kit that also comes with 5.0Ah and 2.0Ah batteries and dual chargers, still discounted from $1,100 to $740.

Worx Landroid S 20V Robotic Lawn Mower features:

