Anker’s Glow portable Bluetooth speaker with PartyCast 2.0 returns to all-time low of $80

The official Anker Amazon storefront is offering its Soundcore Glow Portable Speaker for $79.99 shipped, after clipping the on-page $20 off coupon. Down from its $100 price tag, it saw relatively few discounts since its release back in October alongside the smaller Glow Mini, with Christmas sales bringing prices down to an $80 low. Today’s deal comes in as a 20% markdown off the going rate, matching our previous mentions from last month and from December’s sales to land as a return to the all-time low.

This Bluetooth speaker sports a pair of bass-enhancing passive radiators with 30W of power and an 18-hour battery life to keep the party going through those late hours – and it has extra protection thanks to its IP67 waterproof and dustproof rating. A standout feature of this speaker though is its “synchronized radiant light show,” which provides rings of multi-colored lights around the top and bottom of its design that “syncs with the music and radiates vibrant light effects for the ultimate party atmosphere.” It also provides a PartyCast 2.0 function that lets you amplify your experience by linking up to 100 or more PartyCast-compatible speakers together for a truly massive soundscape.

As a cheaper alternative, you can find the Glow Mini Bluetooth Speaker on Amazon for $40. It provides 8W of power with a 12-hour battery on a single charge and has the same IP67 protections against adverse elements, 360-degree sound, PartyCast 2.0 functionality, as well as full-body lighting to accompany your tunes. You can get an in-depth look of this speaker by reading through our launch coverage.

You can also checkout our past coverage of the ongoing discount for the Soundcore Motion X500 Portable Bluetooth Speaker. It offers a 12-hour battery life and 3-channel spatial audio that is bolstered by Soundcore’s algorithm, Wireless Hi-Res certification, AAC LC, and LDAC playback to give you “an ultra-immersive experience.” In the same post you’ll find other speakers that are still seeing discounts as well.

Anker Soundcore Glow Portable Bluetooth Speaker features:

360° Sound, 30W Power: A 2.5-inch full-range speaker packs 30W of power and combines with two bass-enhancing passive radiators to deliver quality sound in every direction.

Synchronized Radiant Light Show: Unleash the party with our unique light show that syncs with the music and radiates vibrant light effects for the ultimate party atmosphere.

18-Hour Max Playtime: This portable speaker lets you enjoy non-stop entertainment with an impressive 18-hour battery life on a single charge. Note: Battery life will be reduced when light effects are turned on.

IP67 Full Protection: Dive into worry-free outdoor listening with a high-level waterproof and dust-proof rating. Your music stays uninterrupted, whether at the beach, by the pool, or floating on water.

PartyCast 2.0: Amplify your listening experience by linking up to 100+ PartyCast-compatible speakers together.

