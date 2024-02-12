Anker’s Soundcore Motion X500 portable Bluetooth speaker returns to $120 low ($50 off)

The official Anker Amazon storefront is offering its Soundcore Motion X500 Portable Bluetooth Speaker for $119.99 shipped, after clipping the on-page $50 off coupon. Down from a $170 price tag, this recently released speaker saw its first discount to $130 during early Christmas sales – excluding the initial launch discount that the manufacturer’s website was directly offering in November. Today’s deal comes in as the third discount we have tracked since, amounting to a 29% markdown off the going rate to return costs to the all-time low.

The Motion X500 speaker offers a 3-channel spatial audio that is bolstered by Soundcore’s algorithm, Wireless Hi-Res certification, AAC LC, and LDAC playback to give you “an ultra-immersive experience.” It sports a design much like other Motion speakers, with a speaker grill covering the entire exterior and a handle on top for easy transport. You will be able to adjust the EQ settings through the companion app as well as monitor and adjust other features like its built-in ambient light. It offers a 12-hour battery-powered lifespan with an IPX7 water-resistant rating for added protection from whatever weather joins the party. Head below to read more.

More Anker Soundcore speakers receiving discounts:

And if you’re planning to take the party out into the wilds of the world, it’d be smart to invest into a portable power station to keep everything juiced up and running. Check out our recent coverage of the wide array of Anker power stations and bundle kits that are seeing discounts, like the SOLIX C1000 that gives you a 1,056Wh capacity with smart app support and 11 different ports: one carport, two USB-A ports, two USB-C ports, and six AC outlets. And be sure to also check out EcoFlow’s nine-day Valentine’s sale that is taking up to $2,399 off the company’s power stations, solar panels, expansion batteries, and bundles. This sale will continue until February 17 with two scheduled 24-hour flash sales on February 13 and February 16 that will increase savings to their absolute maximum rates by bundling certain items together.

Soundcore Motion X500 Portable Bluetooth Speaker features:

Immersive Spatial Audio: The soundcore algorithm transforms stereo sound into 3-channel spatial audio for an ultra-immersive experience.

Certified Wireless Hi-Res Sound: With a 3X more detailed listening experience, it’s like hearing your favorite songs in a new light.

3 Bold and Fresh Colors: Choose from Black Deluxe, Pink Punch, and Glitzy Blue finishes to find a look that matches your style.

Take Your Music Anywhere: This portable Bluetooth speaker is lightweight and ultra-compact, making it effortless to take with you on the go.

Upward Firing Driver with Ambient Light: The upward-firing driver adds an extra dimension of sound, while the built-in ambient light can be customized via the app.

