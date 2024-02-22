Baseus 10K mAh power bank with retractable cables and LED screen from $20 (Up to 50% off)

Justin Kahn -
AmazonSmartphone AccessoriesBaseus
50% off From $20
a cellphone sitting on a table

The official Baseus Amazon storefront is now offering its unique 22.5W Portable Power Bank with a built-in LED screen starting from $19.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Be sure to clip the on-page coupon. Regularly up to $40, the black model is a solid 50% off while the other three colorways are now 40% off at $23.99 Prime shipped. This is the lowest we have tracked, coming in at least a few dollars under the previous deal prices. Head below for a closer look at the feature set. 

These 22.5W portable power banks carry a 10,000mAh battery alongside a pair of retractable Lightning and USB-C cables (a notable option for folks using iPhone 12 through 14 series devices) so you never need to carry extra cables in your kit. From, there you’ll also find additional USB-A and -C ports to charge another two devices for up to four at a time. The novel onboard LED display delivers a heads-up look at the remaining battery power and makes for a unique aesthetic. 

Elsewhere in charging gear deals, we just spotted the first deal on Anker’s all-new 15W MagGo Qi2 charging orb at $90 as well as this offer on Anker’s 10,000mAh MagSafe Power Bank. And for more ultra-affordable Baseus gear, head over to our previous roundup where you’ll find wall chargers and surge protectors start at just $14 Prime shipped

Baseus 22.5W Portable Power Bank features:

Not enough power capacity? Charging speed is too slow? Have to carry multiple USB cables in your trip? Baseus 10000mAh 22.5W fast charging power bank can solve all your problems! Our portable charger built in 1*Type-C cable and 1*IOS cable. Broadly compatible with all popular devices such as iPad, iPhone, Samsung and other android devices. You won’t need to carry extra cables anymore！Equipped with the 22.5W USB-C cable and Baseus exclusive super-fast charging technology. A 30-min boost gives your iPhone up to 18 hours of video playback and only takes 2.5 hours to fully charge the portable phone charger.10000mAh capacity allows you to charge iPhone 14 1.8 times and Samsung S23 1.5 times. Greatly improve charging efficiency,allowing you to have worry-free power all day long.

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Smartphone Accessories

This is our guide to the best smartphone accessory deals from Amazon, Best Buy, Target, B&H, and many more. You'll find everything needed to outfit…
Baseus

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Anker’s mini Nebula Capsule Max projector returns to ...
Tested: Nomad and Peak Design team up for new adventure...
Apple’s new HomePod 2 with Matter and Thread sees...
Cotopaxi drops all-new, convertible-style Allpa 35L Tra...
Android game and app deals: Dr. Seuss books, Cyberlords...
Score a 14-inch HP Chromebook for just $159 (New low, R...
Hover-1’s Altai Pro R500 electric motorbike on sa...
The North Face Men’s Build Up Jacket is perfect f...
Load more...
Show More Comments