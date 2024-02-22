Baseus 10K mAh power bank with retractable cables and LED screen from $20 (Up to 50% off)

The official Baseus Amazon storefront is now offering its unique 22.5W Portable Power Bank with a built-in LED screen starting from $19.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Be sure to clip the on-page coupon. Regularly up to $40, the black model is a solid 50% off while the other three colorways are now 40% off at $23.99 Prime shipped. This is the lowest we have tracked, coming in at least a few dollars under the previous deal prices. Head below for a closer look at the feature set.

These 22.5W portable power banks carry a 10,000mAh battery alongside a pair of retractable Lightning and USB-C cables (a notable option for folks using iPhone 12 through 14 series devices) so you never need to carry extra cables in your kit. From, there you’ll also find additional USB-A and -C ports to charge another two devices for up to four at a time. The novel onboard LED display delivers a heads-up look at the remaining battery power and makes for a unique aesthetic.

Elsewhere in charging gear deals, we just spotted the first deal on Anker’s all-new 15W MagGo Qi2 charging orb at $90 as well as this offer on Anker’s 10,000mAh MagSafe Power Bank. And for more ultra-affordable Baseus gear, head over to our previous roundup where you’ll find wall chargers and surge protectors start at just $14 Prime shipped.

Baseus 22.5W Portable Power Bank features:

Not enough power capacity? Charging speed is too slow? Have to carry multiple USB cables in your trip? Baseus 10000mAh 22.5W fast charging power bank can solve all your problems! Our portable charger built in 1*Type-C cable and 1*IOS cable. Broadly compatible with all popular devices such as iPad, iPhone, Samsung and other android devices. You won’t need to carry extra cables anymore！Equipped with the 22.5W USB-C cable and Baseus exclusive super-fast charging technology. A 30-min boost gives your iPhone up to 18 hours of video playback and only takes 2.5 hours to fully charge the portable phone charger.10000mAh capacity allows you to charge iPhone 14 1.8 times and Samsung S23 1.5 times. Greatly improve charging efficiency,allowing you to have worry-free power all day long.

