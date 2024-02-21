Anker’s 10,000mAh MagSafe Power Bank is now even more affordable at $31.50 (Save 30%)

Anker’s official Amazon storefront is now offering its 10,000mAh MagSafe Power Bank for $31.49 shipped. Today’s discount applies to all four colors and is now dropping from the usual $45 price tag. It’s matching the all-time low for only the second time at 30% off, and is the first time that we’ve seen the whole lineup of colorways marked down at once – at least to this price. Get a closer look at what to expect in our announcement coverage from last fall.

The recent Anker MagSafe power bank comes centered around a 10,000mAh internal battery and works with iPhone 15 – plus all of the older 14, 13, and 12 series devices. The battery will snap onto the back of your device while delivering the same 7.5W speeds as Apple’s in-house model – just with some added color thanks to all four of the different styles going up for sale. It can also double as a typical MagSafe charger when plugged in, refueling not only your device but the internal battery itself at once from the 20W USB-C port.

Today’s discount lands just after seeing a whole collection of new Qi2 releases debut to start the year. If you’re looking to catch up on all of those new Qi2 chargers from CES 2024, we have a handy feature that explores all of the best new releases. It covers all of the flagship gear from the likes of Belkin and Anker, as well as some more affordable tech implementing the new standard.

Speaking of one of those, we just also took a hands-on look at Anker’s new Qi2 MagSafe battery. It delivers full 15W speeds away from a wall charger and offers a unique folding stand design to boot. This is a much more premium model compared to the 10,000mAh offering above but it ultimately delivers the 15W power bank I’ve been dreaming of.

More on Anker’s 10,000mAh MagSafe Power Bank:

Massive 10,000mAh Capacity: Get up to 22 hours of extended iPhone 14 video playtime with the remarkable 10,000mAh battery. Enjoy 7.5W wireless charging with an impressive 10N magnetic force—surpassing the original MagSafe charger. Seamlessly fit this power bank into your pockets or bags, thanks to its compact dimensions of 4.2 × 2.7 × 0.72 inches.

