Customize every segment of Govee’s 4-ft. RGBIC Smart Floor Lamp down at $60 (Reg. $100)

The official Govee Amazon storefront is now offering its RGBIC Smart Floor Lamp for $59.99 shipped. This is a Lightning deal that will only be live for today or until stock runs out. You’re looking at a 4.5-foot smart lamp that regularly fetches $100 at Amazon and is now seeing a solid 40% price drop. This is matching both the lowest we have tracked in months and our previous mention. While not the latest smart floor lamp model from the brand – that one is currently on sale at $90 down from the regular $150, it is a still a capable smartphone- and voice-controlled lighting solution with a very similar form-factor to bring the vibes home for less. Head below for more details.

This Govee RGBIC Smart Floor Lamp brings a tall, slender, and modern light into your space, complete with all of the major smart features we see from the brand. Alongside app and voice command support, it features up to 16 million color choices and you can customize each segment of the lamps length to “display multicolor effects simultaneously.” You’ll also find 58 preset dynamic scene modes and music syncing options to have the “color and brightness…change as music or gaming audio changes.”

Check out this deal on Govee’s RGBIC Smart String Downlight sets and then dive into this multi-pack price drop on its color smart bulbs. You can now bring its Google Assistant and Alexa bulbs down to $7.50 a pop when you score today’s discount on the 8-pack. All of the details on this offer are right here, and you’ll find the rest of today’s smart home price drops in curated deal hub.

Govee RGBIC Floor Lamp features:

Dynamic RGBIC Color: Unleash your creativity with Govee RGBIC technology, you can customize each segment color base on nature, festival and emotion, and the floor lamp will display multicolor effects simultaneously, suitable for holiday and family gifts.

Smart Control: Manage your LED floor lamp with simple voice commands via Alexa, Google Assistant. And Govee Home APP also make it more convenient to enjoy multiple dynamic scenes like Cheerful, Romantic and design your living room or bedroom decorations.

Sync with Music: Elevate your movie, party, gaming time or listening session with our modern floor lamps for living room, the color and brightness of it will change simultaneously as music or gaming audio changes.

16 Million DIY Colors: The floor lamp owns millions of color and 58 Dynamic scene modes, you can explore your favored one or pick one for Christmas decorations, to bring yourself to a real fantastic lighting experience(only support 2.4Ghz WiFi).

