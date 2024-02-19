Govee’s RGBIC Smart String Downlight sets deliver the vibes from $55 (Reg. up to $120)

The official Govee Amazon storefront is now offering its latest 16.4-foot run of smart RGBIC String Downlights set for $89.99 shipped after you clip the on-page coupon. Regularly $120, this new release hit Amazon back in October and is now seeing a solid $30 price drop. This is within $5 of the lowest we have tracked and joining the shorter 6.7-foot run at $54.99 shipped, down from the regular $70. Be sure to clip the on-page coupons to redeem the deal price on both models. These downlights separate themselves from traditional strip lights by way of the sort of small pot light-style design that offers a string of individually-addressable lights. They do, however, deliver on the usual customizable multi-color action with over 16 million options, “one-touch switching to find the most suitable lighting mode,” music syncing options, and more. Once linked up with the companion app, users can also adjust the experience further with tunable brightness, a series of preset scenes, and more alongside integration with Alexa gear for voice command support. Head below for more details.

If you prefer to go with the standard strip lights, Govee has a number of sets out there you can save on. This 16.4-foot run isn’t the newest option out there, but it will still provide all of the multi-color action you’ll need alongside smartphone control and a particularly low price tag at $10 Prime shipped after clipping the on-page coupon.

And while we are talking smart home offers, scope out the deals we are tracking today on Arlo Essential Indoor smart cams as well as everything else in our dedicated hub. Some highlights there include deals on TP-Link’s 2-pack of Kasa Matter Smart Plugs and Govee’s animated RGBIC Hexagon Smart Light Panel sets from $80. Everything else is waiting for you right here.

Govee smart RGBIC String Downlights feature:

Segmented Multi-Color Technology: Our special RGBIC tech allows for more than one color to be displayed on this strip light simultaneously, for lighting that is more vibrant, dynamic, and customizable for back to Christmas decorations.

Voice Control LED Lights: Compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant, this LED strip lighting for Christmas allow you to power on/off, change brightness and color without lifting a finger. Alexa provides upgraded voice control to change scene modes and music modes.

Smart APP LED Strips: Explore a variety of options, customizations, and community features in Govee Home App. Find updated effects and color tools, share and save user-created DIY effects, and try our AI-created themes from photo uploads.

Upgraded Music Sync Mode: Listen along as your lights move to the beat of your music and even gaming audio. Now Govee WiFi LED lights strip for Christmas includes 11 expanded music modes with an integrated high-sensitivity mic.

