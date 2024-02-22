Get a better grip on your Switch while HORI’s Split Pad Pro with custom rear triggers is at $40

After seeing a new on its more traditional Pro HORIPAD controller this morning, Amazon is now offering the portable HORI Nintendo Switch Split Pad Pro in black down at $39.99 shipped. Regularly $50, this is a solid 20% price drop and the lowest price we can find. Outside of a very limited offer at $30.50 last summer, today’s deal comes within a few bucks of the Amazon low and marks the best price we have tracked in months. It offers a similar setup as the popular CRKD Nitro Deck controller, wrapping around your Switch to provide a “full-size” grip on while on-the-go. More details below.

The HORI Nintendo Switch Split Pad Pro is an officially licensed solution designed to provide a more comfortable gaming experience when away from the big screen – It can however fit into he Nintendo Switch Dock when attached. It features your usual set of thumbticks, face buttons, shoulder triggers, and a D-pad on its translucent black design alongside assignable rear triggers and turbo functionality.

If you would prefer to go with the CRKD Nitro Deck, we also happen to tracking a notable price drop on its GameCube-style model right now with an included carry case down at $60 shipped on Amazon. Regularly $90, this is a solid 33% in savings and you can get a complete break down on this “no stick drift” solution right here.

HORI Nintendo Switch Split Pad Pro features:

Larger grip, Buttons, triggers, analog sticks, and d-pad

Assignable rear triggers, Turbo functionally, and more

Translucent Black design

Fits in to Nintendo Switch Dock while attached

Assign functions to Left & Right rear buttons to optimize gameplay

Officially Licensed by Nintendo

