HORI’s HORIPAD Switch gamepads up to 20% off: Pro Wireless $54 Amazon low or wired at $20

Amazon is now offering its best price yet on the HORI Wireless HORIPAD Pro Controller for Nintendo Switch at $53.99 shipped. Regularly $60, this is a straight up 10% price drop and the first notable deal we have tracked on the wireless model. While it is certainly a more pricey proposition than the regularly $25 wired HORIPAD for Switch that currently sells for $19.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25, the wireless model delivers Bluetooth connectivity and few other pro-grade features – it also well under the $70 you’ll pay for the Nintendo Pro Controller. More details below.

The HORIPAD Pro delivers a 32-foot wireless range alongside an “ergonomic” pro controller-style form-factor with USB-C charging (cable included). The officially licensed controller also features an internal accelerometer and a gyroscope for full motion controls in supported titles.

A more affordable way to bring home a wireless Switch controller with a similar form-factor is to go with the PowerA models that typically sell for $45 shipped on Amazon. These options trade out the USB-C cable for batteries, but they are officially licensed, come in a range of designs, and will save you even more.

And be sure to swing by our coverage of yesterday’s Nintendo Direct and the latest Switch game deals right here.

HORI Wireless HORIPAD Pro Controller features:

Bluetooth Wireless controller with 32 foot range

Lightweight and ergonomic

Accelorometer and gyroscope for full motion control

Recharge using USB-C cable (USB-C Cable Included)

Officially Licensed by Nintendo

