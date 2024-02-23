Apple’s 20W USB-C charger is perfect for iPhone 15, on sale for just $12 (Reg. $19)

Woot is now offering the official Apple 20W USB-C Charger for $11.99 with free shipping for Prime members, otherwise a $6 delivery fee will apply. Today’s offer is down from the usual $19 price tag and now marks a new all-time low. This is an extra $2 below the offer we shared earlier in the week from Amazon, too. All of that makes it the second-best price yet and a well-timed discount for pairing with your recent iPhone 15. If nothing but one of Apple’s in-house solutions will do the trick, this wall charger sports a 20W output with a single USB-C port for topping off your new smartphone, USB-C AirPods Pro 2, and other gadgets.

Actually, surprisingly, for once, the official Apple version is one of the more affordable models on the market right now – at least that we would want to recommend. But if you are looking to pay less, there is no beating the discount on this alternative from Anker. It sells for $11 on Amazon right now, including a USB-C cable in the box to add even more value to your charging kit. So on top of undercutting the price by an extra $3, you’re also getting a little something extra to go alongside the 20W charger.

Speaking of iPhone 15 chargers, Belkin’s just-released Qi2 MagSafe chargers are getting in on the savings for the very first time. These are at 20% off, and while a bit pricier than just a wall adapter, will dish out 15W speeds from two different form-factors fit for the desk or nightstand. They start at $48, too.

Apple 20W USB‑C Charger features:

The Apple 20W USB‑C Power Adapter offers fast, efficient charging at home, in the office, or on the go. Pair it with iPhone 8 or later for fast charging — 50 percent battery in around 30 minutes. Or pair it with the iPad Pro and iPad Air for optimal charging performance. Works with all iPhone, AirPods, iPad and Apple Watch models. USB-C wall charger only, charging cable sold separately.

