Belkin’s just-released Qi2 MagSafe chargers see first discounts from $48 (Save 20%)

Belkin’s all-new Qi2 chargers are on sale for the very first time. The company just launched a pair of MagSafe-compatible iPhone 15 chargers back at CES 2024 in January, and now a little over a month later, they’re on sale. This is just weeks after beginning to ship for the first time, offering the first-ever discounts and new all-time lows. Each of the following deals are now 20% off with code PD24 at checkout, although the savings should automatically apply in your cart. Our favorite has the Belkin BoostCharge Pro Convertible Qi2 Charger at $47.99. It’s down from $60 and saving you $12 for the first time.

The Belkin BoostCharge Pro Convertible Charger arrives with a 2-in-1 design to live up to its name. The stand can fold down into a typical pad or unfurl into an upright dock for your iPhone 15. It has full 15W speeds thanks to Qi2 tech, and can function as a StandBy dock thanks to a MagSafe ring.

Alongside the upright charger, there’s also a new Belkin 2-in-1 Qi2 Pad at $63.99. This one is down from $80 as the very first discount and saves you $16. It’s a more traditional charging pad that features a 15W Qi2 charger on the left and a 5W Qi pad on the right. It can top off your iPhone 15 and AirPods Pro 2 at the same time from its compact design that is better-suited to your nightstand than it is your desk like the BoostCharge Pro Convertible.

We detail everything that’s new with the latest chargers from Belkin in our original CES launch coverage. It takes a closer look into all of the specifics, as well as some of the other Qi2 models that are currently sold out and excluded from the sale.

Today’s discounts are not only some of the very first Qi2 chargers on the market, but also some of the only chargers with the new tech to go on sale period since launch. There’s a whole collection of new Qi2 releases that just hit store shelves to start the year, and we round all of those up in our handy feature that explores all of the best new releases. It covers all of the flagship gear from the likes of Belkin and Anker, as well as some more affordable tech implementing the new standard. We also just took a hands-on look at ESR’s new 15W MagSafe car mount, which uses the Qi2 standard to make an even more affordable in-car upgrade at just $36 or less.

Belkin BoostCharge Pro Convertible features:

Fast charge your iPhone or other Qi2-compatible device up to 15W. Qi2 technology optimizes energy usage and safeguards your device’s battery life. Use the adjustable tilt in either pad or stand mode. Apple users can take advantage of Standby compatibility.

