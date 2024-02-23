Samsung’s 120Hz 4K The Frame TVs with AirPlay 2 now up to $1,600 off from $728

Running from now through next week, Woot has launched a wide-ranging home theater sale loaded with 2023 model Samsung smart TVs, some previous-generation models, and accessories starting from $24. One standout here is the Samsung QLED The Frame Series Quantum HDR Smart TVs starting from $727.99 shipped. Designed to blend in with your home decor and display works of art in between movies and TV shows, today’s price drops span through just about every size and slightly undercut our previous mentions from last month. today’s deals come in at up to $1,600 under the prices you’ll find at Amazon right now for the lowest we can find. Head below for a closer look.

These models are about to be superseded by the latest 2024 editions with a new interface and better energy efficiency, but they are also a whole lot more affordable and deliver a very similar experience. It will likely be some time before we see the latest models anywhere near these prices.

And the variants on sale here today still deliver that unique design that blends in with the living space around them, transforming into a framed digital work of art in between uses instead of a potential dark screen eye-sore. They also deliver 120Hz displays, AirPlay 2 support, four HDMI connections, and access to your smart streaming services. Scope out the price breakdown below:

Samsung QLED 4K The Frame TV features:

Enjoy your personal art exhibit when you’re not watching TV; Just switch on Art Mode; When the TV’s off, The Frame becomes a display of your art collection. Bask in a billion shades of brilliant color at 100% Color Volume; Quantum Dot technology brings you a gorgeous picture by transforming light into vivid color that stays true for bold detail, even as the scene brightens. Now what’s on your screen can look as good in the morning as it does at night with the lights on; Anti-Reflection and the Matte Display Film limits light distraction by reducing glare.

