Samsung’s new Neo QLED TVs double down on AI optimization, alongside glare-free OLED sets

Samsung always takes CES as the opportunity to show off what’s new from its TV lineup, and 2024 is no different. We’re now getting a look at its latest lineup of home theater upgrades including a pair of new 4K and 8K Neo QLED units, as well as new glare-free OLED sets and more.

All of the announcements this year with Samsung TVs are headlined by the new Neo QLED units. There’s both 8K and 4K lineups available, which range from smaller 43-inch televisions all the way up to more massive 98-inch displays.

The higher resolution set of the two comes powered by a new NQ8 AI Gen3 chip that has a new neural processing unit (NPU) that is twice as fast as that of its predecessor. It enables 8K AI upscaling to make sure you’re pushing every possible pixel on the display, with the same AI touch being applied to its motion smoothing technology – although there’s no guarantee you’re going to want to keep this feature on.

If you’re sensing a trend, it’s that AI is taking center stage on the latest TVs from Samsung, with that technology also applying to enhancing the depth of each picture by detecting what part of the scene our eyes would naturally focus on and bringing them to the foreground. And it’s not just picture quality, either. Sound is getting an upgrade thanks to an AI dialogue booster that should help conversation and other spoken words stand out from booming explosions and soaring soundtracks

Another TV in the Samsung stable is getting an update, with The Frame focusing on being more energy efficient this time around. There’s new variable refresh rate adjustment tech when using the Art Mode, which doesn’t need to push faster image updates like when it’s showing actual movies, shows, or games. It still has the same unique design that blends in with home decor thanks to doubling as a picture frame, and comes backed by over 2,500 artworks from world-renowned museums and galleries.

Otherwise, not all too much is changing. This is the second year in a row with negligible updates to the lineup, which is completely fine given how good the existing models already are.

Glare-free OLEDs

Alongside the Samsung Neo QLED TVs, there’s also a third-generation of the company’s OLED home theater display. The new Samsung S95D most notably packs an anti-glare display that should further accentuate all of the rich colors and deep contrast offered by the TV, even if you’re watching in brighter rooms with more natural sunlight than normal.

There’s otherwise the same quantum dot OLED tech that we’ve been seeing from Samsung over the years. It’s one of those if it isn’t broken, don’t fix it mentalities that I am completely fine with given how good Samsung’s display tech has been, and now it should be even better with the added benefits of the glare-free coating. The new Samsung S95D TVs come input to 77-inch form-factors and pack much of the same AI tech as the Neo QLED models. There’s a focus on color accuracy here, which even goes as far to get Pantone Validated for that extra seal of approval. Did we mention there’s 144Hz refresh rates? Because there are.

Of course, all of today’s Samsung TV CES 2024 announcements are also joined by the must-see technology found in Samsung’s new transparent MICRO LED glass displays. It wouldn’t be a CES showcase without some completely futuristic concept, and Samsung is delivering with some incredibly neat applications of see-through technology.

