Steam Deck SSD upgrades from $80: New lows hit the latest from WD_BLACK and Lexar

Alongside today’s ongoing deals on the Lenovo Legion Go handheld, Amazon is now offering the WD_BLACK 2TB SN770M M.2 2230 NVMe Solid-State Drive at $212.99 shipped. This model debuted back in September at $240 and has now dropped to its lowest price yet. While this model is now going for $220 at Best Buy, today’s offer undercuts our previous mention by $4 for a new Amazon all-time low. This is one of the more premium 2230 solutions out there from the big brands with a TLC 3D NAND build and speeds up to 5,150MB/s with a 2TB capacity and a 5-year warranty. Get more details in our launch coverage and head below for more deals. 

Lexar’s new 5200MB/s 2230 handheld SSD has also now dropped to the lowest price yet at Amazon as well. This model launched back in December when it hit Amazon at $110, and you can now score the 1TB solution down at $79.99 shipped. While many folks are likely looking towards the 2TB options, this is a lower cost model than the WD_BLACK above that clocks in at a touch faster as well. 

If you, however, are still looking to score a gaming handheld PC, be sure to scope out the ongoing price drops we are tracking on the 512GB and 1TB Lenovo Legion Go models starting at $650 shipped right here. And for a more affordable option, Best Buy still has the ASUS ROG Ally handhelds starting from $400 shipped, which is up to $200 off the going rates. 

WD_BLACK SN770M 2TB Internal SSD features:

Get ready to download more games to your gaming platform with up to 2TB of storage on M.2 2230 with the WD_BLACK SN770M Mobile NVMe SSD. Bring your whole game library anywhere, any place you go. Turbo charge and increase the storage in your ultrathin laptop with WD_BLACK SN770M Mobile NVMe SSD with PCIe Gen 4.0. 

