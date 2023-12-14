Upgrade your Steam Deck or ASUS ROG Ally with Lexar’s new 5200MB/s 2230 handheld SSD

Lexar has now unleashed its new handheld SSD known as the Play 2230. With new handhelds on the scene, including the latest Steam Deck, the new ASUS ROG Ally, and more, the compact 2230 SSD standard has become even more desirable and there’s another notable option on the market courtesy of Lexar. Now available for purchase at Amazon and elsewhere, you can take a deeper dive into what the new Play 2230 can bring to your on-the-go gaming setup down below.

Lexar unleashes its new Play 2230 handheld SSD

As we touched on above, the new handheld SSD from Lexar delivers an ultra-compact form-factor specifically designed for handheld gaming consoles like the Steam Deck and ASUS ROG Ally, as well as M.2 2230-compatible laptops.

Perfect for handheld gaming consoles and small M.2 laptops, the Lexar PLAY 2230 PCIe 4.0 SSD delivers fantastic performance in a small form factor…it’s ready to play your AAA titles or transfer them fast. SLC dynamic cache keeps load times and downloads fast to minimize wait times and low power consumption ensures extended battery life.

The new Lexar PLAY 2230 delivers read speeds up to 5200MB/s and write speeds of 4700MB/s. Designed to handle “the most demanding games” and to transfer files fast, it also leverages SLC dynamic cache to minimize long loading times and to maintain low power consumption for “extended battery life for uninterrupted gaming sessions,” according to Lexar.

The Lexar PLAY 2230 PCIe 4.0 SSD automatically adjusts its power consumption based on the device’s load status, providing energy-saving operation.

As of right now, the new Lexar handheld SSD is only available in a 1TB capacity and it is now available for purchase at Amazon for $109.99 shipped. The 1TB model here comes in at the same price as the WD_BLACK variant we featured previously, and with a slightly faster read speed.

