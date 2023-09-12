WD_BLACK upgrades your handheld PC with new mini SN770M NVMe SSDs from $75 today

The new SN770M handheld PC SSD from WD_BLACK has landed. WD_BLACK has been a major player in the gamer storage space, both in terms of external and internal gear on both console and PC. But today it is turning its attention to the growing popularity in portable PC gaming with handhelds like the Steam Deck, ASUS ROG Ally, and more. The brand has now unveiled its new high-performance M.2 2230 SSD known as the WD_BLACK SN770M with a mini, truncated form-factor to slide right into your handheld. Head below for more details and a closer look.

WD_BLACK’s new handheld PC SSD

According to recent stats and today’s WD_BLACK press release, the handheld gaming console market is expected to reach 14.8M by 2027 and the brand is looking to get in on the action. We have started to see some M.2 2230-sized models gaining popularity as more folks look to upgrade their handheld setups, and now a new option has entered the marketplace from one of the biggest brands in the space.

Here’s what WD_BLACK has to say about it:

With game sizes continually becoming larger, it’s easy for handheld game consoles to fill up over time with new games and regular updates…The new WD_BLACK SN770M NVMe SSD boosts available storage up to 2TB2 and is specifically designed to handle the peak performance of demanding games for handheld gaming PCs.

The WD_BLACK SN770M NVMe SSD “in the small M.2 2230 form-factor gives consumers a way to expand their handheld gaming PC internal storage so they can take their game library anywhere they go.” You’ll find a range of capacities up to 2TB available right now alongside exclusive gaming features like PCIe Gen 4.0, Western Digital’s nCache 4.0 technology, and Microsoft’s DirectStorage support. They are capable of reaching speeds up to 5,150MB/s.

The new 2230 drive is available in 500GB, 1TB, and 2TB capacities with Western Digital’s 5-year limited warranty attached. Pricing breaks down as follows:

500GB WD_BLACK SN770M NVMe SSD $75

1TB WD_BLACK SN770M NVMe SSD $110

2TB WD_BLACK SN770M NVMe SSD $220

Dive into our PC gaming deal hub for more and be sure to check out our coverage of the ASUS ROG Ally while you’re at it.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!