New Amazon low hits Razer’s Xbox/PC Kaira HyperSpeed Wireless Gaming Headset at $93

Amazon is now offering its best price yet on Razer’s Kaira HyperSpeed Wireless Gaming Headset for Xbox Series X|S down at $93.58 shipped. Regularly $130 and still fetching as much directly from Razer, this is nearly 30% off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. After debuting on Amazon last spring, we have only seen one or two light discounts before this month. Today’s deal delivers a new Amazon all-time low and the first sizable drop since release. The PlayStation edition is still up at the full $130 on Amazon where they have never dropped below $115. Head below for a closer look at the feature set.

Razer’s Kaira HyperSpeed Wireless for Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC feature TriForce 50mm drivers wrapped in FlowKnit memory foam cushions that are said to “minimize sweat and heat build-up” while providing “snug, comfortable support during gaming marathons.” Alongside the up 30 hours of battery life, this set comes complete with a Razer HyperSpeed wireless dongle that attaches to your gaming system via USB for “ultra-fast 2.4GHz wireless connection that “ensures seamless, low latency audio” alongside the Razer HyperClear mic that suppresses background noise while you’re chatting with your online squad mates.

While we are talking Razer, today saw a notable deal go live on its Seiren V2 Pro USB Mic to upgrade your stream audio. And you’ll also want to scope out our hands-on review of the new Corsair K65 Plus 75% keyboard that “hits way above its price point” as well as this deal on Lenovo’s Legion Go portable battlestation handheld gaming PC and the rest of the offers waiting in our PC gaming deal hub right here.

Razer’s Kaira HyperSpeed Wireless Gaming Headset features:

Delivering an ultra-fast 2.4GHz wireless connection via its included USB Type C dongle, the headset ensures seamless, low latency audio that meets the demands of competitive gaming on numerous platforms. With titanium-coated diaphragms for added clarity, these drivers can tune highs, mids, and lows separately—producing rich, full-range sound for deeper gaming immersion. Always be heard loud and clear with the bendable mic has been fine-tuned to suppress background noise from the back and sides for greater voice isolation.

